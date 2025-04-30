"It's 1000/10" - Tom Hardy's Havoc has left the fans impressed with its intense action, they call it 'amazing' 

Havoc is an action thriller film directed by Gareth Evans that premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Tom Hardy takes up the role of homicide detective Patrick Walker, who fights his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son.

The adrenaline-packed film with kinetic action sequences and a noir-style atmosphere has garnered a fan base since its release. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Netflix's recent movie.

In an X thread, fans showed appreciation for the film, calling it a masterpiece.

"Havoc is the best movie I've watched so far this year. Thank you Netflix for another masterpiece," a fan posted.

Another fan replied to the thread, complimenting the movie, calling it a 100. To which the fan replied:

"It's 1000/10."

Fans share their thoughts on the movie Havoc (Image via X/@Collinsreason, @IraeDamian)

Others also seemed to share this sentiment and commented on the thread about their opinions regarding the movie.

"The fight scene in this ridiculously good movie is phenomenal, one of the best movies this year! And seriously, Tom Hardy is absolutely amazing again," commented a fan.

"Yo it was so good!! I could not agree more... action movies wish they had these awesome shots. The car chase intro. The nightclub balcony fight. Then the cabin brawl was inssssane! 10/10 watching it again tmrw haha," a fan commented.

"Tom Hardy got his John Wick movie!" said another fan.

However, some viewers didn't seem to feel the same about the movie.

"Havoc a movie that if they said actually ai did everything from writing the story, to creating the actors and scenes, I'd believe it in a second, story was all over the place, gun bullets went on for hours, cars on the street looked like i was watching GTA, watch Kate its better," a fan replied.

"Movie was really a*s. It could’ve been so much better," another commented.

Gareth Evans on the making of Havoc

Gareth Evans on the making of Havoc (Image via YouTube/Letterboxd)

In an interview with Variety published on April 25, 2025, director Gareth Evans opened up about his experience filming Havoc. After filming action movies like The Raid and the folk horror film Apostle, Havoc is Evans' return to action filmmaking after about 10 years. When asked if the action sequences in his films are carefully plotted like dialogue, Evans replied:

"Not at all — I never go into a project saying, “I want a fight scene in a nightclub.” It’s always about what’s the inciting incident for me. When I started writing “Havoc,” the first idea I had in my head was a cop arrives at a crime scene, there’s a pile of drugs on the table, there’s a dead body, there’s a triad boss, and then for some reason the cop is scooping some coke into a coffee cup."

He then reverse engineers the scene, adding relevant characters and elements to it.

"And then, I start playing detective mode going, “Okay, who’s the body? What’s the relationship to the drugs on the table? Who brought them there?” And I slowly build it out from there, from characters and plot and the themes, as opposed to being like, “We need an action scene here because it’s been a while,”" Evans added.

When asked how Tom Hardy adapted to the choreography of the scenes, Evans replied that Hardy had come in prepared to shoot the sequences. His previous experiences with shooting other action films made it easy for him to adapt.

"But also, because of the fact that he’s worked in so many different action films in the past, and especially something like “Mad Max Fury Road,” with that process where we are shooting bite sized chunks of something as opposed to you’re going to do this whole flow in one, it meant that he already had a hell of a lot of experience," he explained.

Havoc is available to stream on Netflix.

