Is HAVOC based on a true story? Explained

HAVOC (2025) is an upcoming action-thriller film starring Tom Hardy in the lead role. Written and directed by Gareth Evans, the film is set to be released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. It brings viewers into a gritty world where a disillusioned detective, played by Hardy, navigates a dangerous criminal underworld.

Ad

The story starts with the protagonist fighting through corruption and a tangled web of conspiracies following a failed drug deal. Alongside Hardy, the film also features Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker in major roles.

Notably, HAVOC is not based on a true story. Although the film delves into the themes of crime, corruption, and the intricacies of a city's underbelly, it is a made-up story written by Gareth Evans.

Ad

Trending

The story of HAVOC

Ad

HAVOC follows the journey of Walker, a bruised detective caught in a spiral of violence after a drug deal goes wrong. The plot centers on his struggles to rescue a politician's estranged son while navigating the city's treacherous criminal underworld.

Walker has to struggle to survive against strong forces, including vengeful criminals, corrupt police, and a lying politician, as he exposes a deep web of corruption inside the political and criminal systems of the city. Keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, the film is packed with fast-paced action scenes and dramatic moments.

Ad

Read More: Havoc: Release date, plot and everything we know so far about Tom Hardy's upcoming movie

Walker's descent into the criminal underworld

The story begins with a botched drug deal that puts Walker in danger. The deal's aftermath forces him to face his demons and the corrupt world. Walker fights for survival in the city's most dangerous criminal groups, each with their own motives. The need to save the politician's son increases, therefore exposing how closely these groups are linked to the political elite of the city.

Ad

The dark secrets of the city

Walker uncovers his city's long-standing corruption as he unravels the drug deal conspiracy. His journey becomes more dangerous as he uncovers hidden truths about the city's power structures and the people behind the scenes. The film explores how crime and political corruption destroy lives, trapping everyone in a cycle of treachery and deception.

Production and direction

Ad

The movie was written and directed by Gareth Evans, renowned for his previous works like The Raid and Gangs of London. His direction brings the raw energy and intensity needed for a crime thriller of this scale. The film was a joint production between the United States and the United Kingdom.

This marks Evans's first project with Netflix. Filmed primarily in Cardiff, Wales, the film was among the largest ever produced there. Problems with scheduling and reshoots caused the film's release date to be pushed back from 2025.

Ad

Read More: 10 best movies to watch on Netflix in April 2025

Cast of HAVOC

Ad

The movie stars Tom Hardy as the main protagonist, Walker. Hardy is known for his intense performances in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises.

The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. The ensemble is rounded out by Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, and others.

HAVOC will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More