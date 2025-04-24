Is HAVOC based on a true story? Explained

HAVOC (2025) is an upcoming action-thriller film starring Tom Hardy in the lead role. Written and directed by Gareth Evans, the film is set to be released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. It brings viewers into a gritty world where a disillusioned detective, played by Hardy, navigates a dangerous criminal underworld.
The story starts with the protagonist fighting through corruption and a tangled web of conspiracies following a failed drug deal. Alongside Hardy, the film also features Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker in major roles.
Notably, HAVOC is not based on a true story. Although the film delves into the themes of crime, corruption, and the intricacies of a city's underbelly, it is a made-up story written by Gareth Evans.
The story of HAVOC
HAVOC follows the journey of Walker, a bruised detective caught in a spiral of violence after a drug deal goes wrong. The plot centers on his struggles to rescue a politician's estranged son while navigating the city's treacherous criminal underworld.
Walker has to struggle to survive against strong forces, including vengeful criminals, corrupt police, and a lying politician, as he exposes a deep web of corruption inside the political and criminal systems of the city. Keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, the film is packed with fast-paced action scenes and dramatic moments.
Read More: Havoc: Release date, plot and everything we know so far about Tom Hardy's upcoming movie
Walker's descent into the criminal underworld
The story begins with a botched drug deal that puts Walker in danger. The deal's aftermath forces him to face his demons and the corrupt world. Walker fights for survival in the city's most dangerous criminal groups, each with their own motives. The need to save the politician's son increases, therefore exposing how closely these groups are linked to the political elite of the city.
The dark secrets of the city
Walker uncovers his city's long-standing corruption as he unravels the drug deal conspiracy. His journey becomes more dangerous as he uncovers hidden truths about the city's power structures and the people behind the scenes. The film explores how crime and political corruption destroy lives, trapping everyone in a cycle of treachery and deception.
Production and direction
The movie was written and directed by Gareth Evans, renowned for his previous works like The Raid and Gangs of London. His direction brings the raw energy and intensity needed for a crime thriller of this scale. The film was a joint production between the United States and the United Kingdom.
This marks Evans's first project with Netflix. Filmed primarily in Cardiff, Wales, the film was among the largest ever produced there. Problems with scheduling and reshoots caused the film's release date to be pushed back from 2025.
Read More: 10 best movies to watch on Netflix in April 2025
Cast of HAVOC
The movie stars Tom Hardy as the main protagonist, Walker. Hardy is known for his intense performances in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises.
The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. The ensemble is rounded out by Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, and others.
HAVOC will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.