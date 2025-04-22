Havoc: Full list of cast explored

The upcoming action thriller film Havoc is set to be released on April 25, 2025, and will be available for viewers exclusively on Netflix. The film is written and directed by Gareth Evans.

The film Havoc follows Detective Walker as he investigates a drug deal gone wrong. He discovers that Charlie, seen in some footage, is being chased by gangs and corrupt cops. Politician Lawrence gives Walker a tough choice: save his estranged son Charlie or lose his job.

As Walker helps Charlie flee the city, he uncovers deep corruption and must confront his own past.

Tom Hardy stars as Detective Walker. The cast also includes Justin Cornwell as Charlie, Jessie Mei Li as Ellie, Timothy Olyphant as Vincent, and Forest Whitaker as Lawrence Beaumont. The movie runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to IMDb.

The complete cast of Havoc explored

1) Tom Hardy as Detective Walker

Tom Hardy attends the Havoc World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Tom is set to lead the upcoming action thriller Havoc as Detective Walker. He is a bruised cop with a hidden past who is in charge of investigating the drug deal gone wrong. As he finds the only living person from the incident, multiple criminal organizations and corrupt cops begin to hunt them down. The city's deep-rooted corruption begins to unravel as he helps the person escape.

Tom Hardy is an English-born actor who has worked in both films and television series. He made his film debut with Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down and his television debut in HBO's Band of Brothers. He has won several awards, including a BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2011 for his portrayal of Eames in Inception.

Some of his notable projects in both film and television segments include Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight Rises, Venom: The Last Dance, Dunkirk, and Mobland.

2) Justin Cornwell as Charlie

Justin Cornwell attends the "Havoc" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Justin Cornwell stars as Charlie, a politician's estranged son who was involved in the drug deal that went wrong. As he is being hunted by others, Detective Walker decides to help him escape the city under pressure from the politician and also to untangle the web of corruption destroying the city.

Justin is known for playing Young Jeronicus Jangle in the Netflix original movie Jingle Jangle and LaMarcus Alton in Bel-Air.

3) Jessie Mei Li as Ellie

Jessie Mei Li stars as Ellie in Havoc, a cop who is assisting Detective Walker in investigating the incident surrounding the massacre at the drug deal. She is also the one to discover video evidence of Charlie escaping from the place of bloodshed. She is one of the few honest cops left in the city upon whom Detective Walker can rely.

She is best known for her starring role as the main character and protagonist Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone.

4) Timothy Olyphant as Vincent

Timothy Olyphant attends the Prime Video's "#1 Happy Family USA" Series Premiere at Metrograph on April 16, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Timothy Olyphant is set to play the role of Vincent in the action thriller Havoc. In the film, Vincent is a senior officer to Walker, who is corrupt and looking to kill Charlie. Determined to get to Charlie, Vincent sets no limits for himself as he won't hesitate to harm his own fellow officers, including Walker to achieve his end goal.

Timothy is well known for working on projects such as Scream 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Snowden, and Amsterdam.

5) Forest Whitaker as Lawrence Beaumont

Forest Whitaker attends the "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 4 FYC Event at Culver Theater on April 09, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Image via Getty)

Forest Whitaker plays the role of Lawrence Beaumont, a corrupt politician, in the film Havoc. His estranged son, Charlie, lands himself in trouble after being part of a drug deal that went sideways. Lawrence threatens Walker to get his son out safely, or he will get him fired since he is aware of the detective's dark part.

Forest has worked in films such as Arrival, Respect, Panic Room, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Black Panther. He has won several awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other supporting cast and crew members

Michelle Waterson, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Tom Hardy, Gareth Evans, Justin Cornwell, Yeo Yann Yann and Sunny Pang attend the "Havoc" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025 in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The upcoming action thriller Havoc by Netflix is written and directed by Gareth Evans, who is well known for his action movie The Raid. Tom Hardy, who leads the film as Detective Walker, also serves as a producer for the film. Other credited producers include Gareth Evans, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian. The principal photography and the production predominantly took place in Cardiff, Wales.

Other notable cast members for the film include Quelin Sepulveda as Mia, Luis Guzmán as Raul, Michelle Waterson as an assassin, and Sunny Pang as Ching.

What is Havoc All about?

The official trailer for Havoc dropped on April 7, 2025, on Netflix’s YouTube channel. It opens with Detective Walker arriving at a crime scene after a drug deal gone wrong. Officer Ellie shows him CCTV footage of a suspect fleeing. Then, Politician Lawrence tells Walker to find his son or risk losing his job. The trailer shows striking visuals, intense action, and ends with a wild chase and brutal fight scene.

Netflix's Havoc is set to be released on April 25, 2025, and will be available for the viewers exclusively on Netflix.

