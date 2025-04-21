Havoc: Release date, plot and everything we know so far about Tom Hardy's upcoming movie

Havoc is an action-packed thriller starring Tom Hardy. The movie is scheduled to hit Netflix on April 25, 2025. Directed by Gareth Evans, the film ensures action and suspense, featuring a story about crime and corruption.

This movie will showcase Hardy in a role deep into a bruised detective's journey through a dangerous criminal underworld. The film follows the story of Walker (played by Tom Hardy), a detective who finds himself caught in a chaotic world after a drug deal goes wrong.

He uncovers city corruption and conspiracy while saving a politician's estranged son. Walker investigates his troubled past, therefore enriching the narrative emotionally in addition to battling a vengeful syndicate and corrupt police.

Everything to know about Havoc

The release date of the movie is set for April 25, 2025, and it will be exclusively available on Netflix. Directed by Gareth Evans, renowned for his work on The Raid, the film is a collaboration between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Filming occurred in several sites around Wales, including the Barry Island Pleasure Park and Brangwyn Hall, so production finished in late 2021. Though reshoots were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie is now set for release in 2025.

The cast includes a mix of veteran and rising stars. Tom Hardy leads the film as Walker, the bruised and battle-worn detective. Other notable castings are Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, and Luis Guzmán, all of whom offer their own skills to the screen.

Particularly from Hardy, whose depiction of complicated people is always much-awaited, the movie is predicted to provide strong performances.

Plot of Havoc

Havoc's story starts with a botched narcotics transaction that severely hurts Detective Walker. Walker is pulled into a huge criminal conspiracy threatening to destroy all he values as it unravels, and he struggles for survival.

His primary objective is to rescue the politician's estranged son, who becomes involved in the drug deal. However, the deeper Walker dives into the underworld, the more he uncovers about the city's pervasive corruption.

The plot thickens as Walker faces off against dangerous criminal syndicates, corrupt politicians, and even his own colleagues. Walker has to negotiate the difficult realm of crime in this high-stakes thriller while fighting the demons from his past, endangering his judgment.

His personal and professional spheres clash as the narrative progresses, therefore compelling him to make decisions that could change his life. As Walker reveals dark secrets that will alter everything, viewers will be led on a trip throughout the movie full of surprises and turns.

Production and direction

Everything to know about Tom Hardy's upcoming movie Havoc (Image via Netflix)

Havoc is written and directed by Gareth Evans, who is known for his work on the Raid film series and the critically acclaimed show Gangs of London. Several iconic Cardiff locations were used to film the movie. The film is one of Wales' largest productions.

Tom Hardy's Havoc will be available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates as the year progresses.

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More

