7 best Tom Hardy shows and movies to watch if you like him in MobLand

Tom Hardy plays the Harrigan crime family's right-hand man, Harry, in MobLand (2025-). The fate of the London crime scene is in Harry's hands. Will he be able to protect the Harrigan empire from the infamous Stevensons? In this crime thriller, Hardy leads the way to the dicey underbelly of London's affluent criminals.

Hardy has had a long and successful acting career, notable for his action/crime/thriller roles. His on-screen range gives fans an action-packed, emotionally charged experience. Tom Hardy's acting prowess won him several awards, including BAFTAs, the British Independent Film Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and an Oscar nomination.

Here are some of his best films that MobLand fans must watch!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Peaky Blinders, The Revenant, and other must-watch Tom Hardy performances

1) The Drop (2014)

Hardy as Bob (Image via YouTube/Searchlight Pictures)

Tom Hardy plays Bob Saginowski, a quiet bartender at his cousin’s pub. After the bar is robbed by two masked men, Bob is pulled into the pub’s shady dealings and must confront the truth about those around him.

Hardy gives a subtle but powerful performance. He plays a low-key man who’s pushed into the spotlight, using few words and a calm presence to keep Bob’s character mysterious and compelling.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) The Revenant (2015)

Hardy in The Revenant (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Tom Hardy plays the conniving antagonist, John S. Fitzgerald, in this epic period action flick about Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a famed frontiersman in the 1800s. When Glass is mauled to near death by a bear, Fitzgerald promises to stay behind and mercy kill him while the rest of the crew journeys on.

Hardy displayed his nuanced acting chops in his portrayal of the manic, drivel-spewing Fitzgerald. He added gravitas and tension with this morally ambiguous role, adding a layer of thrill to the movie's survival-driven plot. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Hardy as Alfie Solomons (Image via YouTube/BBC)

This action-packed period crime drama follows the rise of a criminal gang named Peaky Blinders in post-World War I era England. Led by their ambitious and devious boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the crew takes over the crime scene while flying under the government's watchful eye.

Tom Hardy plays Alfie Solomons, the unpredictable leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town. Alfie only cares about his own benefit, making him a risky ally and an even riskier enemy. Hardy perfectly captures the character’s wild and complex nature.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Locke (2014)

Hardy in and as Locke (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Films UK)

Tom Hardy won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor in Locke, where he plays the titular character whose life unravels through phone calls while he drives from Birmingham to London. The movie is dissimilar to his usual genres, making his performance all the more memorable.

Hardy brings a certain melancholy and complexity to the trauma-ridden Ivan Locke whose past is rapidly catching up with him. Locke thrives solely on his ability to hold the audience's attention with his emotional and suspenseful dialogue. This makes the psychological drama a must-watch for Tom Hardy fans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Netflix/Apple TV

5) RocknRolla (2008)

The Wild Bunch in RocknRolla (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Wild Bunch are small-time thugs with big dreams. When a real-estate fraud promises the trio--One Two (Gerard Butler), Mumbles (Idris Elba), and Handsome Bob (Tom Hardy)--millions, they go on a quest for riches. Directed by Guy Ritchie, this crime comedy is a great watch for MobLand fans.

Hardy's portrayal of a flamboyant, albeit closeted, gay man is an interesting addition to typical crime thrillers. While his antics often put The Wild Bunch in dangerous situations, he more than makes up for it with his wit and lively screen presence.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Stuart A Life Backwards (2007)

Cumberbatch and Hardy in the film (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Hardy plays the real-life Stuart Shorter, a homeless criminal with alcoholism and a traumatic past. His unlikely writer friend, Alexander Masters (Benedict Cumberbatch), posthumously looks back on his life, chronicling his journey with sensitivity and kindness.

Hardy was lauded for his honest and intentional portrayal of a troubled man. His powerful presence is delicately matched by Cumberbatch, and the duo plays off each other's energies to give fans a must-watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Inception (2010)

Hardy as Eames (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland)

Christopher Nolan brings sci-fi to a clever heist movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy as the wily and notorious Eames. The movie follows Cobb (DiCaprio) and his crew performing heists by infiltrating people's subconscious minds.

Hardy brings an exciting mix of intensity and wit to the movie's loaded premise. He executes his role as the low-key comedic relief to perfection, and his banter with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Arthur is considered one of the movie's highlights.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tom Hardy is known for many more iconic roles in shows and movies, particularly his action-packed portrayal of Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road. He delivers an impactful, high-adrenalin storyline to fans with his expertise in action thrillers. Fans can also watch shows like Taboo, Legend, and Venom.

