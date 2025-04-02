7 crime dramas to watch if you like MobLand

MobLand (2025) is Guy Ritchie's return to the world of mobs, spies, and gang wars. Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in lead roles, the show follows the gruesome world of mob politics in London when the Harrigans and the Stevensons go head-to-head.

Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Brosnan and Mirren) control a large portion of the drug and gun trade in London's underworld. A territory war looms with rival Richard Stevenson, promising plenty of violence between the crime syndicate families. Tom Hardy plays protagonist Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family's trusted fixer.

Episode 1 set up a promising future for MobLand, with viewers excited for what's to come. While fans wait for more episodes from the show, check out more recommendations similar to this crime drama!

Narcos, The Sopranos, and other crime dramas like MobLand

1) Narcos (2015-2017)

Pablo Escobar in Narcos (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This widely appreciated crime drama follows the powerful rise and ultimate fall of Colombia's biggest drug lord, Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura). Season 1 opens from the perspectives of Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), the DEA Agents tasked with bringing Escobar down.

Based on true events around the Medellín Cartel and its leader, the show offers a peek into the gritty underworld of drug dealers, laced with intense violence, high-stakes deals, and action-packed moments. Fans of MobLand will enjoy the show's realistic portrayal of crime.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Tony in The Sopranos (Image via YouTube/Max)

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) finds psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi's office when handling his personal and professional lives as a New Jersey mob boss leads to panic attacks. The show follows his journey as the leader of a crime syndicate while dealing with his chaotic family members, each with their unique quirks.

Fans of MobLand will like how The Sopranos weaves family dynamics into a crime drama, showing their delicate middle ground. The show is considered a cult classic in the crime drama genre, making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: HBO

3) Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

The cast of Peaky Blinders (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Steven Knight's intriguing crime drama follows the post-World War I rise of Peaky Blinders, a crime gang known for its illegal gambling, robbery, and other violent activities. Driven by ambition and wit, gang leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his men are on the government's radar.

Loosely based on real events around a youth gang named Peaky Blinders in the 1880s, the show is loved for its strong performances and interesting storylines. Fans of MobLand will love the moral ambiguity of the crimes and the delicately balanced relationships within the gang.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Gentleman (2024-)

Theo James in The Gentlemen (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Army Captain Eddie Horniman (Theo James) returns to England after his father, the Duke of Halstead, dies. He inherits Dukedom, along with millions of dollars in drug debt, and a secret cannabis farm under the family's estate. If there is a perfect situation for trouble and crime, Eddie is in the middle of it.

Guy Ritchie's eye for action sequences and crime storylines meets his laugh-out-loud humor in this spin-off of his 2019 movie of the same name. Fans of his eye for action-packed sequences in MobLand will love The Gentlemen.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) El Chapo (2017-2018)

A still from El Chapo (Image via YouTube/Netflix Latinoamérica)

Fans of Narcos and its spin-off Narcos: Mexico will be familiar with Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán (Marco De La O), the notorious drug lord of the Guadalajara clan, and his rise to power in 80s Mexico. The thrilling three-season plot follows the clan's fight for power in the drug trade and the ultimate downfall of El Chapo.

MobLand fans will appreciate the show's detailed retelling of true events, with captivating pacing, intense performances, and gripping twists.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Collateral (2018)

Carey Mulligan in Collateral (Image via YouTube/One Media)

When Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) is assigned the homicide of a pizza deliveryman, she quickly realizes that there is more under the surface. In this four-part series, director David Kare explores London's dark underworld of politics, human trafficking, and refugee mistreatment.

Collateral is a glimpse into London's darkest secrets, similar to Paramount's MobLand. However, it goes beyond the stories of mobs and drugs to present a bleak picture of its modern sociopolitical state.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Queen of the South (2016-2021)

Teresa's world is turned upside down when her boyfriend is killed by a cartel boss during a drug deal in Mexico. She flees to the United States, where she becomes a powerful drug queen on her quest for revenge.

Starring Alice Braga, the show follows the charismatic and clever Teresa and her brush with competing drug cartels and the law.

Fans of Helen Mirren's indomitable presence in MobLand will love to see a woman in charge in Queen of the South. Filled with intensely violent storylines, the show is a must-watch for crime drama fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans can also check out Pierce Brosnan in the 007 Bond franchise and Guy Ritchie's British mob movies over the years!

