MobLand series: Everything we know so far

Tom Hardy's newest crime drama, MobLand, dropped on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 30, 2025, promising ten episodes of crime and psychological drama starring the fictional Harrigan family every week. The series is directed by Guy Ritchie, who is famous in the gangster and crime genre, with projects like Sherlock Holmes, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune, and more.

Created by Ronan Bennett, the man behind The Day of the Jackal, Dead Shot, and Top Boy, MobLand brings an A-list cast. Besides Hardy, it also stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan as the heads of the Harrigan crime family.

Per the show's synopsis, fans can expect to see chaos between two opposing mafia clans as they fight against each other to establish criminal dominance in London.

When and where to watch MobLand?

The first season of Guy Ritchie's MobLand premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with one episode. There are ten episodes in total, and like the premiere, one episode will be released every week early on Sundays.

Also, like the first episode of the crime drama, audiences can expect new episodes to be released on the streaming platform at 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time or 12:00 am Pacific Time, per the NY Post. Please check the table below for the release dates of upcoming episodes, which will be airing until June 1, 2025.

Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Stick or Twist Sunday, March 30, 2025 Episode 2 Jigsaw Puzzle Sunday, April 6, 2025 Episode 3 Plan B Sunday, April 13, 2025 Episode 4 Rat Trap Sunday, April 20, 2025 Episode 5 Funeral for a Friend Sunday, April 27, 2025 Episode 6 Antwerp Blues Sunday, May 4, 2025 Episode 7 TBA Sunday, May 11, 2025 Episode 8 TBA Sunday, May 18, 2025 Episode 9 TBA Sunday, May 25, 2025 Episode 10 TBA Sunday, June 1, 2025

With MobLand being an original series on Paramount+, it will only be available to watch on the platform. The show won't be airing on CBS or the Paramount Network.

What is the plot of the series?

Originally created as a spinoff to Showtime's Ray Donovan and initially titled The Donovans, per the NY Post, it ended up becoming a unique standalone story. That said, MobLand isn't far off from its original inspiration as it also explores the fixer genre in a show that teases all sorts of chaos, illegal activities, bribes, threats, and clean-ups.

The new Paramount+ crime series centers around a fixer for a London crime family who finds themselves having to fight for dominance in London's criminal underbelly against another mafia clan. As the two rival factions start stepping on each other's toes and turf, the Harrigans turn to their longtime fixer, Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, for help.

Here's what audiences can expect from the show per the synopsis:

"Power is up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires. In the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza, a street-smart 'fixer' who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide."

Cast and characters in MobLand

Tom Hardy takes the lead in Mobland as Harry Da Souza, a longtime fixer and friend of the Harrigans. The series marks a reunion for Hardy and Ritchie, who worked together in the 2008 gangster dark comedy RocknRolla. Other big names attached to the series are Hollywood veteran actors Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, who are playing the matriarch and patriarch of the Harrigan crime family.

Brosnan described his character as Conrad Harrigan during an interview with GQ, published on March 4, 2025, as someone who is a "robust character... a mangled man who has charisma" and is also "dangerously on the edge." Mirren plays his wife, Maeve, a character whom Pierce Brosnan described to GQ as someone "equally dangerous."

Here's the rest of the cast expected to play recurring roles in the series:

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Conrad's son

Daniel Betts as Brendan, Conrad and Maeve's oldest son

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Harry's wife

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan, Kevin's wife

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina, Conrad's daughter

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Kevin's son

Geoff Bell, the leader of south London's emerging Stevenson gang

Lisa Dwan as O'Hara, the Harrigan family lawyer

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia, who works for Harry

Emily Barber as Alice

Alex Fine as Donnie

Gemma Knight Jones as DC Mukasa

Luke Mably as DS Ivan Fisk

Bradley Turner as Freddie Shaw

Florian Rafuna as Darren Guthrie

Arnold Oceng as Olie Donker

MobLand episode 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving every week on Sundays.

