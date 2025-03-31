MobLand (2025): Full list of cast and characters

MobLand, the crime drama television series, premiered on March 30, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The series was created by Ronan Bennett and is directed by Guy Ritchie.

While intended as an origin story, MobLand took on a different storyline. The show explores London's seedy underworld with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

MobLand follows the powerful Irish crime family Harrigan in London. Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, is a "fixer" who uses his deadly skills to help the family.

The series introduces family patriarch Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and his wife Maeve (Helen Mirren), who struggles with her husband to maintain their empire. Other major characters add depth to the drama.

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Tom Hardy at MobLand Global Premiere (Source: Getty)

Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan family, is played by Tom Hardy. He is charged with resolving issues and handling any company that endangers the empire. Harry is calm and methodical, but he can do terrible things when he has to in order to protect the Harrigans.

Tom Hardy rose to fame with his role as Charles Bronson in Bronson and has starred in major films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, and The Revenant, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination.

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Pierce Brosnan at Global Premiere Of MobLand (Source: Getty)

Pierce Brosnan portrays Conrad Harrigan, the stoic and formidable patriarch of the Harrigan crime family. He is a calculating leader who is always willing to do what it takes to protect his family and expand their criminal empire.

Brosnan is best known for his four roles as James Bond from 1995 to 2004. He was in Many More Movies Than One, Mamma Mia!, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Helen Mirren at MobLand Global Premiere (Source: Getty)

Helen Mirren brings to life Maeve Harrigan, the matriarch of the Harrigan family. Intelligent, powerful, and incredibly persuasive, Maeve is the backbone of the family, often influencing decisions behind the scenes.

Her character is strategic, ensuring that the family’s empire remains intact, even when her methods clash with her husband's.

Mirren is an actress with a career spanning several decades. Her performance of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen earned her an Academy Award; she has also won many other honors, including five Emmys and a Tony Award.

Her famous part as DCI Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect brought her great acclaim.

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Paddy Considine House Of The Dragon Sky Group Premiere (Source: Getty)

Kevin, Conrad Harrigan's son and a key crime family member, is played by Paddy Considine. Kevin is deeply involved in the family's illegal activities and bridges his father's cold leadership and his own impulsivity. His conflict between family loyalty and personal ambitions complicates his character.

Considine has a long and respected career in television and film. His performance in Dead Man's Shoes brought him great acclaim; he is also known for his part as King Viserys I in House of the Dragon.

MobLand supporting cast & characters

Global Premiere Of MobLand (Source: Getty)

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza: Jan is Harry Da Souza's wife, who is strong, independent, and offers a moral compass in Harry's dangerous world.

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan: Bella is Kevin Harrigan's wife, whose involvement in the family’s business brings her into the heart of the family’s criminal operations.

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan: Eddie, Kevin's rebellious son, thinks he is untouchable due to his family’s power and wealth.

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia: Zosia is one of Harry’s closest associates, helping him with logistical tasks in the family’s operations.

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina: Seraphina is Conrad and Maeve’s daughter, loyal to her family despite being unaware of all its darker dealings.

Daniel Betts as Brendan Harrigan: Brendan, Conrad’s oldest son, has a minor role in the family business but still plays a part in the power struggles.

Plot of the series

The plot of MobLand centers around the ongoing power struggle between the Harrigan family and their rivals, the Stevensons, over control of the London underworld.

As the two crime families battle for dominance, Harry Da Souza is called upon to ensure the Harrigans remain on top. The series explores themes of loyalty, family dynamics, and the brutal consequences of living in a world ruled by crime.

You can now stream MobLand exclusively on Paramount+.

