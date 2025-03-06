MobLand, Directed by Guy Ritchie, is an upcoming gangster drama series, which will premiere on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. This thrilling series stars Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in key roles.

Ad

Pierce Brosnan plays the head of a crime family in the story, while Tom Hardy plays his fiercely loyal fixer.

The official trailer of this gripping series showcases intense bloodshed and action, clearly indicating that the series will focus on power struggles, control, and dominance. Viewers can expect explosive action and deadly conflicts, making this series even more gripping.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

What is MobLand all about? Explored

Ad

Trending

Ad

MobLand is an upcoming gangster drama series that explores the power rivalry between two London families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. These two families will come face to face, and there will be intense bloodshed between them. In this criminal drama, viewers will witness a fierce battle between life and death.

After watching the official trailer, it seems that this crime series will depict the destruction of many lives. In this bloody game, Tom Hardy will play Harry Da Souza, the fiercely loyal fixer to Pierce Brosnan's Conrad Harrigan.

Ad

This explosive series will showcase broken relationships and a brutal battle between them. The deadly conflict between the Harrigans and Stevensons will put lives at risk at every step, and everything will be on the verge of destruction. As the power struggle intensifies, the boundaries of crime will be pushed further.

MobLand - Release date and where to watch? Explored

Ad

The 10-episode drama series will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting March 30, 2025.

Paramount+ provides different subscription plans, including a premium option that includes SHOWTIME content, allowing subscribers to enjoy a variety of popular shows, movies, and exclusive programming. Additionally, new users can take advantage of a free trial to explore the service's offerings before committing to a paid subscription.

MobLand - Cast List

1) Pierce Brosnan

A still from MobLand official trailer (Image via Paramount+)

Irish actor and film producer, Pierce Brosnan, has previously starred in Four Letters Of Love (2024), Mamma Mia! (2008), The World Is Not Enough (1999), The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), and more.

Ad

Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of Conrad Harrigan.

2) Tom Hardy

A still from MobLand official trailer (Image via Paramount+)

English actor, Tom Hardy, has previously starred in Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Locke (2013), and more.

Ad

Tom Hardy takes on the role of Hardy Da Souza.

3) Helen Mirren

Ad

English actress, Helen Mirren, has previously starred in The Queen (2006), Gosford Park (2001), RED (2010), and more.

Helen Mirren takes on the role of Helen Mirren.

Other Cast Members

As revealed by IMDB, this is the list of supporting cast:

Joanne Froggatt

Alex Fine

Mandeep Dhillon

Geoff Bell

Paddy Considine

Lara Pulver

Daniel Betts

Lisa Dwan

Jasmine Jobson

Emily Barber

Anson Boon

Bradley Turner

Prince Marfo

MobLand is set to be an intense gangster drama that delves into the power struggle between two rival crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Featuring standout performances from Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Tom Hardy as his fiercely loyal fixer, Harry Da Souza, the series promises explosive action and deadly conflicts.

Premiering on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025, MobLand promises to take viewers on an intense journey filled with violence, betrayal, and broken relationships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback