What soap operas are still on TV? Every long-running and new daytime drama in 2025

The history of soap operas on American television remains strong, combining classic drama with new stories while continuing to create buzz among viewers. Despite shifts in viewer preferences, these shows have adapted to new platforms while maintaining their specific plays, romance, and conspiracy.

In 2025, while some soap operas have come to an end, beloved fan favorites continue to thrive, keeping the genre alive. From long-running classics like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless to new ones bringing fresh energy to the screen, daytime dramas remain a staple of television.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just curious about what’s still airing, daytime dramas continue to captivate their loyal audiences.

Old daytime soap operas

Here is a list of a few iconic American dramas that have been on the television screens for a while, continuing to engage audiences with their evolving storylines:

1) General Hospital

General Hospital celebrates six decades of Port Charles. (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera still in production. Debuted on April 1, 1963, this show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. It primarily takes place within the halls of General Hospital, depicting both the personal and medical turmoil of its characters.

The Quartermaines and the Spencers are at the center of the show's plot. In 2024, the show celebrated its 60th anniversary. On January 7, 2024, its official page shared a message commemorating six decades of broadcasting.

2) Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives premiered on November 8, 1965, and follows the lives of four main families—the Hortons, Brays, Kiriakis, and DiMeras—in the fictional city of Salem. The show explores themes of drama, romance, and doppelgangers.

Its unexpected plot twists have kept audiences engaged for decades. On December 2, 2024, the series reached its 15,000th episode, marking an important milestone in TV history.

3) The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless celebrates its 13,000th episode. (Image via Instagram @youngandrestlesscbs)

The Young and the Restless first aired on March 26, 1973. Set in the fictional city of Genoa, the show primarily centers on two elite families, the Newmans and the Abbotts. The plot revolves around their business rivalries and personal lives. The show has won several awards for its storytelling.

4) The Bold and The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful debuted on March 23, 1987. The show follows the rivalry and daily lives of the Forrester family in the fashion industry, featuring dramatic twists and shocking revelations. As of 2025, it remains a major force in daytime television and one of the most-watched series in the world.

New daytime soap operas

While these series have grabbed the viewers' attention for decades, here are the new additions to the world of daytime soap operas that we hope last for decades.

1) Beyond The Gates

This show follows an affluent African-American family, the Dupres, living in a gated community of Fairmont Crest in Maryland. The story revolves around their family drama, dealing with themes like cheating, betrayal, and much more. Beyond The Gates is the first new soap opera on CBS in 25 years to feature a Black cast in the lead.

Soap operas remain relevant by adjusting to shifting viewer tastes while preserving essential narrative components. These dramas continue to captivate audiences of all age groups, reflecting societal changes as they develop.

