The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on March 3, 2025, was full of intense emotions. Nate struggled with the shocking news about his brother, Damian, that was revealed while celebrating Lily's success.

Lily admitted that she had looked into Damian's past and found a connection to Aristotle Dumas, which shocked Nate, Devon, and Lily. At the same time, Amy and Damian had a bittersweet dinner as they tried to rebuild their broken relationship.

Meanwhile, Billy invited Jack and Diane over to celebrate the launch of Abbott Communications. However, the evening took a turn when Diane questioned Billy’s decision to work with Phyllis. Jack quietly shared his concerns, but Billy insisted Phyllis deserved another chance, hinting at more drama to come in the future.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 3, 2025

Lily’s investigation exposes Damian’s hidden ties

At Nate’s apartment on The Young and the Restless, he, Lily, and Devon celebrated Lily’s recent success at Winters with a toast. However, the mood changed when Lily admitted she looked into Damian’s past.

She discovered that Damian had lied about his business dealings and was connected to Arabesque, a secretive company tied to Aristotle Dumas. Devon recognized Dumas’ name, but no one really knew who he was.

Nate got angry and accused Lily of crossing the line and risking their relationship with Damian. Lily defended herself, explaining that she had asked Victor Newman for help to find out the truth. The news that Damian had hidden the real ownership of his businesses shocked Nate, who begged Lily and Devon to step back and let him handle things.

Amy and Damian take a fragile step toward reconciliation

During dinner at the Athletic Club on the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Amy thanked Damian for agreeing to meet her. Their conversation was emotional but tense, with Damian keeping his guard up.

Amy talked about their memories with Jackson, like the time they secretly kept a pet cat named Figaro. Damian relaxed a little as they laughed about how Jackson had surprisingly bonded with the playful cat.

With tears in her eyes, Amy admitted she had almost told Damian the truth about his father many times. She explained that Jackson’s excitement about her pregnancy had stopped her, but her terminal illness had changed everything. Damian listened as Amy shared her hope for forgiveness. In a heartfelt moment, he agreed to try, finally giving Amy the peace she had wished for.

Billy’s big night overshadowed by Phyllis’ doubts

At Billy’s apartment, he and Sally got ready to host Jack and Diane to celebrate the upcoming launch of Abbott Communications. Jack told Billy he was proud of him and toasted to his brother’s fresh start. However, things got tense when Diane questioned Billy’s choice to include Phyllis in the project, reminding him of her unpredictable past.

Billy stood up for Phyllis, saying she would be a good addition to the team. But Jack quietly warned Billy to be careful, pointing out that Phyllis’ recent silence was worrying. After Jack and Diane had left, Billy turned to Sally for support. Sally said she trusted Billy’s judgment but gently warned him to be careful, suggesting that trusting Phyllis might be a risk.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

