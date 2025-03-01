The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

In the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless from March 3 to 7, 2025, the drama heats up as Phyllis and Summer take bigger risks, Sharon and Phyllis try to outsmart their mysterious captor, and Nikki pressures Victor into making a shocking decision. Meanwhile, Lily begins to doubt Damian’s intentions, Daniel turns to Chance for help, and Jack makes a heartfelt promise to Summer.

In the previous episodes, Billy and Sally returned from their romantic trip to Paris, still happy from their time away. While catching up with Audra, Sally shared her hopes for the future with Billy, despite Phyllis lingering in the background. Audra, in turn, shared her complicated past with Holden and her desire for a stable life with Nate.

Meanwhile, Phyllis and Sharon found themselves held captive, forced to work together to solve confusing riddles. Though they don’t always get along, they team up to survive. At the same time, Nick and Daniel grew worried when they couldn’t reach them, sensing something was wrong. Billy, frustrated by Phyllis’s sudden silence, demanded answers, not knowing the real danger she and Sharon faced.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025: Billy gets Jack’s blessing

At the start of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack surprises everyone by offering his support to Billy, despite their history showing that peace between the Abbott brothers rarely lasts.

Meanwhile, Lily starts to doubt Damian’s true motives, and Sally makes another career move, leaving people wondering who’s backing her this time. As Phyllis and Summer take more risks, their dangerous game gets even more unstable.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Phyllis and Sharon plot their escape

Stuck in captivity, Phyllis and Sharon join forces to outsmart their unknown captor, but escaping won’t be easy. Meanwhile, Daniel begs Chance to investigate Phyllis’ sudden disappearance, while Summer panics and wrongly suspects Sharon might be involved. As the lines between truth and assumption blur, tensions build, setting the stage for explosive confrontations.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Nikki’s impossible mission and Jabot’s leaky secrets

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, even though they’ve been enemies for years, Nikki asks Jack and Victor to put their issues aside. Meanwhile, Billy causes trouble with Adam, but he might need to focus on a serious leak happening at Jabot. As speculation swirls around Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapper, the truth may be more shocking than anyone imagines.

Thursday, March 6, 2025: Claire’s crossroads and Devon’s curiosity

Nikki steps in to help Claire, sharing advice from her own tough experiences. Devon asks Lily for her thoughts on Damian, hoping she can help him figure out what the newcomer is hiding. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to set clear boundaries with Summer, but their complicated history makes it hard to keep their distance.

Friday, March 7, 2025: Victor’s ultimatum and a new scheme unfold

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor doesn’t hold back when he gives Claire a harsh ultimatum, showing once again that tough love is his usual approach. Meanwhile, Audra and Holden come up with a plan that could cause serious drama in Genoa City.

Amid the chaos, Jack makes a heartfelt promise to Summer, reminding her how strong their bond is despite all the ups and downs.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

