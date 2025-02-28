The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon and Phyllis battle old wounds in captivity while Billy vows to find the truth

After a long week of wondering where Sharon and Phyllis vanished in The Young and the Restless, the 25th February episode revealed that Sharon and Phyllis have been abducted and are kept captive in the shady basement.

Ad

Yesterday's episode saw the two trying to follow some cryptic clues together. The clues led them to their phones, and as the mysterious voice only allowed them to call one loved one, they called up Nick and Summer and lied about their whereabouts.

The spoilers for The Young and the Restless suggest that Sharon and Phyllis will work together more to escape the basement they are held captive in. Daniel and Nick decide to keep Billy in the dark about the situation.

Ad

Trending

A forced alliance on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Sharon and Phyllis have to put their old differences aside and try to work together as the captor forces them to confront their memories and solve clues together. A hidden camera is set up to track all their movements.

Their history might act as the key to solving the puzzles as their calls to their loved ones sent out a confusing message. They realise that they have to lean on each other for support this time.

Ad

This situation will test their determination and also stir up old resentments, which they would have to put aside if they want to survive.

Summer confirms that she indeed heard Phyllis's voice, and Nick also recognises Sharon's voice, which eases some of their anxiety about their disappearance. However, the simultaneous calls cause suspicion in the two.

Billy grows suspicious on The Young and the Restless

Billy on The Young and The Restless (Image via Facebook/@The Young and The Restless)

When Billy returns from Paris, he notices that Phyllis is missing. He enquires about her whereabouts to Summer and Daniel, but he gets vague answers from all of them.

Ad

They try to keep him in the dark as they try to solve the mystery independently. Summer recalls Phyllis warning her not to tell Billy about her business leads and that she might urge Nick and Daniel to do the same.

However, Billy becomes suspicious as he knows that Phyllis was eager to work at Abbott Communications, so her sudden disappearance does not make much sense. As his doubt grows, he might eventually discover that she is in serious trouble.

Ad

Other recent developments on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Audra was seen revealing her secret past involving Holden to Nate. However, she hasn't disclosed the whole truth and might still hold some secrets. She is also seen arguing with Holden over the same. Audra then also has a conversation with Sally, and they catch up on the recent developments in their respective lives.

Adam and Chelsea are seen renewing their relationship. They are seen flirting with the idea of getting closer, though their past remains a major hindrance.

Ad

Victor has instructed Michael Baldwin to investigate Aristotle, the mysterious figure who is tied to Damian's company. Summer is seen leaning on Kyle for support, and their interactions annoy and induce jealousy in Claire .

Damian asked Lily out on a date, during which he was seen questioning Lily a lot about her personal and professional life. Whether it is because he is genuinely interested in her or if it is because he might have other sinister intentions remains to be seen.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback