The battle between Claire Grace and Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless has exploded into must-see drama, mixing family grudges, love triangles, and a fight for power.

Claire’s passionate defense of her relationship with Kyle Abbott has divided fans—some admire her boldness, while others see trouble ahead. Meanwhile, Summer struggles to move on from Kyle despite dating Chance Chancellor, raising questions about her intentions. Adding to the drama, Victor Newman secretly plots to break up Claire and Kyle, keeping fans on edge.

Claire’s shaky ties to the Newman family leave her vulnerable, but Summer’s status as Phyllis’ daughter and a legacy player gives her an edge.

Fans are split into two camps over the Claire vs. Summer feud. The debate started on The Young and The Restless Facebook fan page after a fan posted in favor of Claire.

"You go Claire! Show Summer you are THE BOSS!" wrote a fan.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Some of The Young and the Restless fans cheered her refusal to cave, saying she mixes Newman's toughness with Jordan’s scheming smarts, a sharp contrast to Summer acting entitled.

Others dragged Summer’s habit of wrecking Kyle’s past flings, saying her “concern” for Harrison is just recycled drama.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Claire’s haters criticized her shady past, pointing out that she played the victim after helping Jordan. They called her boring compared to classic troublemakers, and some joked that she’d “accidentally” poison Summer’s coffee like Jordan taught her.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Summer’s squad shot back, saying she’s just protecting Harrison and calling Claire a “loose cannon” with Newman baggage. Meanwhile, others roasted Kyle questioning why are these two women fighting over a guy who couldn't pick a side.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Legacy debates blew up too. Some commented on Claire being a mini version of Victoria while Summer is called Phyllis lite.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Recent Drama on The Young and the Restless

In the February 21 episode of The Young and the Restless, Summer panicked over Phyllis’ disappearance and ran to Kyle for comfort, sparking a showdown with Claire at Crimson Lights. Claire didn’t flinch, brushing off Victor’s threats, while Summer jabbed, “This is your first real relationship, right?”—exposing her jealousy.

Victor cranked up the pressure, telling Claire he’d never approve of her and Kyle.

This week's preview of The Young and the Restless suggests that there is some high-stakes drama in store. Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers are missing. And their families are freaking out as it doesn't seem like a coincidence that two women who are known to hate each other, went missing at the same time.

Everyone is suspicious of Ian because he is known to cause trouble by messing with the Newmans. The last time he kidnapped a Newman, he tried to bury them alive.

Audra Charles just hit Genoa City with a plot twist nobody expected. She revealed that she hooked up with Holden in the past. Audra is known for her selfish motives, so her revelation raises questions about her intentions.

Adam and Chelsea were seen having dinner together. They are known for their breakups and reunions. So, many speculate that they might reunite soon.

Damian Kane decided to stay back in Genoa City citing Lily as the reason after he asked her out on a date. Victor’s onto him, though. He directed Michael to look into Damian’s sketchy past, especially his “business partner”, Aristotle Dumas. Spoilers suggest that Victor might uncover something big.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

