The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Sharon and Phyllis missing in action while Audra does something shocking

The Young and The Restless debuted in 1973 on CBS. The show is set in Genoa City and focuses on the lives of the Abbott, Newman, and Chancellor families.

The soap is known for its thrilling and dramatic storylines and this week is going to be no different. This week on The Young and the Restless (February 24-28, 2025) is set to be filled with thrill, suspense, and unexpected revelations.

Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers are missing which leaves their loved ones in panic mode.

On the other hand, Audra Charles decides to make an unexpected move which would cause turbulence. The preview also hints at a possible reunion of Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson.

Victor Newman launches a new investigation while Damian Kane pries into Lily Winters's personal life. While Nick Newman and Daniel Romalotti are seen to be keeping a secret from Billy Abbott.

Sharon and Phyllis go missing without a trace on The Young and the Restless

The preview shows Sharon and Phyllis have gone missing suddenly, which worries their families and loved ones. As neither can be reached, the families are filled with questions.

Nick, Mariah, and Summer gather at Crimson Lights, along with Daniel and Chance, trying to figure out what happened. Last week, Phyllis's disappearance caused shock to everyone, and now that Sharon has also gone off the grid, the panic has increased.

Nick wonders why two women known to be enemies disappear simultaneously, and Daniel questions Chance about this strange coincidence. Mariah is scared that they might be kidnapped. If Ian is involved, the situation will worsen, as he is known to be trouble for Newman.

Audra's shocking move on The Young and the Restless

While everyone in Genoa City is shocked by Sharon and Phyllis's disappearance, Audra makes a shocking move. She reveals to Nate the truth about her past involving Holden.

Audra prioritizes herself and her interests, so her sudden honesty surprises everyone. Some ulterior motives might cause this sudden personality change. This move by Audra could mark a major turning point in her story arc by not only affecting her relationship with Nate but also her relationships with others in Genoa City.

Other major developments this week on The Young and the Restless

Adam and Chelsea grow closer this week on The Young and the Restless. They are seen sharing a romantic dinner in the weekly preview, which signals a possible reunion.

Damian is seen pestering Lily about her past and personal life. His motive could stem from deeper feelings for her, or there might be a more sinister reason behind his persistence.

After completing his investigation for Lily last week, Victor is seen directing Micheal to investigate Damian and his connections, especially Aristotle Dumas. As he digs deep into Aristotle, the mysterious figure behind Damian's companies, Victor is set to uncover new information that might even turn out to be a threat.

Nick and Daniel withhold important information from Billy, which raises questions about what they know about Phyllis's disappearance.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS.

