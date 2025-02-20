The Young and the Restless recap (February 20, 2025): Damian's surprised visit, Lily's meetup with Damian, and Phyllis's disappearance 

CBS's The Young and the Restless first aired on American television in 1973 and has been a fan favorite for decades. Created by Lee and William Bell, the show is set in the fictional city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. It focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic engagements, feuds, and scandals and is mainly centered around the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families.

The February 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless added a lot of depth to the ongoing storylines. The episode showed Amy and Nate having an open conversation, Damian and Lily meeting at Crimson Lights, and Summer and Daniel discussing issues regarding Phyllis.

Everything that happened on the February 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless

In the February 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Damian and Holden met at Crimson Lights. There, Holden informed them that there was a change in their plans and that they would be staying in Genoa City for a bit longer instead of leaving for Los Angeles. Lily walked in and met Damian. She informed him that Nate was her maternal cousin.

Damian told her that she was the reason behind him not catching his flight. Lily said the only reason why she was remotely interested in him was because she wanted to keep her family safe.

Lily asked Damian why he did not speak to Amy and advised him that he would eventually end up regretting his decision to neglect her. He asked her to have dinner with him, but she told him that she would do so only after he reconciled with his mother.

At Nate's penthouse on The Young and the Restless, Nate asked Audra whether there was something that had been bothering her lately. She assured him that it was because she had no time to have her coffee in the morning. Amy opened up about how she felt upset due to Damian's unwillingness to talk to her and felt that it would be better for her to return home.

Audra reassured Nate and Amy that Holden and Damian had not yet left for Los Angeles and had texted her asking to meet him. Meanwhile, Nate wondered how Holden had gotten a hold of her phone number. Audra tried to dilute the moment and tried to cover her past up with him by telling Nate that he must have given it to her sometime earlier at Crimson Lights.

Suddenly, Amy told Nate that she owed him a lot for all his help. But they were interrupted by Damian knocking on their door and asking to speak with Amy, surprising the three of them.

At the Athletic Club Dining Room, Summer and Daniel discussed how Phyllis had been unreachable, which made them worried. Chance Chancellor walked in and told them that he was unable to reach out to her either.

Daniel called Billy in Paris and informed him of Phyllis's disappearance. Sally reassured Billy that everything would be alright and that Phyllis would end up turning up in Genoa City.

