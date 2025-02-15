The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor call a truce, plan trouble, while Audra strikes a deal and Damian shocks his family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 17, 2025, hint at unprecedented moves and counter moves in the soap's storyline. This is in the wake of the recent danger from the criminal duo, Ian and Jordan, that the town was rid of. The Newman family patriarch, Victor, has also recovered from the gunshot injury that he sustained during his fight with Ian.

The past week saw Victor getting his family close to him while disapproving of Claire's romance with Kyle Abbott. On the other hand, Sharon reached out to friends and family, while Phyllis and Daniel got on board with Billy's new venture. Moreover, Billy and Sally's romance found a start in Paris. As such, story arcs are gearing up for feuds and complications in the future.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless has been showcasing relationship complications in its storyline since its premiere in March 1973. The long-running CBS daily soap is set in the fictional Genoa City, housing influential business families.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless spoils Victor's multiple plans

Victor Newman is not likely to stay put recuperating from his injury for long. Nor will he set aside his enmity with the Abbotts. As such, he is likely to renew his plans to run down Jabot Cosmetics, his new way of troubling his longtime rival Jack Abbott.

Victor will share part of his plan with attorney Michael Baldwin. Michael may ask him to take things slow since he has recently walked out of an ordeal and needs to rest. However, Victor will likely remind Michael how important this grudge is for him.

As The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest, Nikki may have a tough time keeping both men in line. More drama will ensue with Jack Abbott putting some of his schemes into play, which have the potential to challenge Victor.

Nikki will also meet Lily Winters at Society, where she will visit with Victor. Lily will show her grudge towards the Newman duo for letting her go from Chancellor as Nikki took over the reins of the company. Later, Lily may expect Victor to make up for his wrong move for his late friend Neil Winter's daughter.

Victor may consider a reconciliation with Lily and allow her to call the terms. In response, Lily would give Victor Damian's name, asking him to investigate the person thoroughly using all his connections and influence. Victor will likely call a surprise truce as he agrees to look into Damian.

The Young and the Restless: Audra and Holden have a meeting

Audra Charles and Holden Novak are set to meet at the coffeehouse, discussing their past and their plans. However, Nate Hastings is likely to walk in on them through their conversation. A surprised Nate will likely wonder how the two are together.

While Audra may pretend to have encountered Holden, the latter will inform Nate about his trip back to LA with Damian. A worried Nate may inquire about the sudden exit since it would upset his plan to unite Damian and Amy. Holden and Audra may try to persuade Nate to leave things alone.

While Nate may send voicemails to Damian to try to convince him to stay in town, Holden may try to meet Audra again, causing the latter to lash out at him. On the other hand, Nate may worry that Audra's changed stance about the Amy-Damian issue may have something to do with Holden. The Young and the Restless predictions say Nate may renew his promise to protect Amy's interests.

The Young and the Restless: Romantic jealousies take root in Genoa City

Couples are likely to face trouble over jealousy as they mistrust their partners on The Young and the Restless. Sally Spectra is one of them, since she may start to worry about Billy Abbott's dependence on Phyllis Summers. Since Billy and Phyllis have a past, Sally may feel the need to be careful. Taking Phyllis's V-Day dream into account, she would be advised to stay alert.

Claire Howard-Newman will continue to try to get her grandfather Victor's approval on her affair with Kyle Abbott. As such, she may try to convince the Newman patriarch to have dinner with Kyle. On one hand, Victor may grudgingly agree to the dinner.

On the other hand, Claire will need to convince Kyle why her grandfather's approval is so important to her. However, Kyle may want to know what Claire's next move would be if Victor does not approve of Kyle. Claire may find it hard to assure Kyle of her loyalty towards him.

Kyle Abbott may have trouble brewing from another side since his last family time with Harrison and Summer was enjoyable. As such, Summer has started hoping for a reunion. This is likely to show in her envy towards Claire. It will be pointed out by her brother, Daniel Romalotti. While Summer may try to pretend to be cool about Kyle's relationship, Daniel will realize it is far from true.

For more updates on Victor and Jack's feud and other frictions in Genoa City, stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday.

