Who is leaving The Young and The Restless in 2025? All comings and goings explored

CBS's The Young and The Restless premiered first on American daytime soap on March 26, 1973, and had kept fans hooked to its captivating storylines and character arcs. The show was created by the couple Lee and William Bell and is set in the fictional town city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless revolves around the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winter, and Chancellor families and mainly focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, and scandals.

In 2025, the soap opera saw various actors and actresses join the cast and crew as well as exit from their portrayals of Genoa City's beloved residents.

Veteran actors Colleen Zenk and Ray Wise exited the show after their characters Jordan Howard and Ian Ward were killed in an encounter.

All confirmed entries and exits on The Young and The Restless in 2025

Comings

1) Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis

Actress Valarie Pettiford joined the cast and crew of The Young and The Restless to play the character of Amy Lewis. In the January 27, 2025, episode of the show, she was shown having a conversation with Nate Hastings and Audra.

Recently on the show, she also spent one-on-one time with Audra and discussed prospective business ventures and job openings with her before she collapsed and had to be taken to Nate's apartment.

Recent storylines involving her show her to be terminally ill and suffering from leukemia. She was the one who discovered that Holden was playing Damian's character and was deceiving Nate.

In a recent episode, she pleaded with Holden to ask Damian to meet her and eventually, they did. After learning that Amy is his biological mother, Damian did not take the news well and stormed off.

2) Redding Munsell as young Harrison Abbott

Child actor Redding Munsell was cast as a young Harrison Abbott on the show and appeared alongside his parents Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman.

In a recent episode, he was shown being elated at the fact that his estranged parents would spend the night together with him to help him with his school project.

3) Nathan Owens as Damian

Actor Nathan Owens joined the cast of The Young and The Restless as Damian's character, Nate Hasting's half-brother, and the son of Nathan and Amy. In the recent storyline, he was shown hiring his lookalike Holden to meet with Nate and Amy instead of facing them himself.

Eventually, after his plan was unsuccessful, he did meet with both Amy and Nate and found out that he was related to both of them.

Exits

1) Colleen Zenk as Jordan Howard

Colleen Zenk played the role of the devious criminal Jordan Howard, who was also the accomplice to Ian Ward's criminal schemes. Collen returned to the show after a long hiatus and since the latter half of 2024, had a lot of screen time dedicated to her.

Her schemes included abducting Sharon Newman and manipulating Claire.

On the January 24, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Jordan Howard's character finally died after drinking poisoned tea at the Newman ranch and Colleen Zenk's tenure on the show ended.

2) Ray Wise as Ian Ward

In 2024, Ray Wise played the role of Ian Ward on the show, one of the most notorious villains of Genoa City who wanted to exact revenge on the Newman family.

He was a former cult leader and was eventually incarcerated for his crimes before he escaped prison. He came back to Genoa City and wreaked havoc.

Eventually, during a confrontation with Victor Newman, he was shot in his torso by him after he fired a shot at Victor's chest.

As soon as the paramedics arrived at the Newman ranch, they checked his vitals and announced that he was dead, ending Ray Wise's role on The Young and The Restless.

3) Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten

Actor Linden Ashby played the role of the former Cameron Kirsten who was extremely abusive. The actor used to play Linden originally from 2003 to 2004 and then again made a return to the show in 2023.

Since 2024, his character has sporadically returned to the show to haunt Sharon Newman in her hallucinations.

Recently, after the whole fiasco with the criminals Ian and Jordan ended and Sharon safely returned to her house after being held captive, Cameron's character exited the show.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

