The Young and the Restless recap (Friday 7, 2025): A new initiative and a secret ready to be revealed

The Young and the Restless brought the first week of February to a close with another set of drama-filled episodes. The most recent one was released on Friday, February 7, 2025, which took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

In the episode, Billy secured funding from his brother Jack for his new company, Abbott Communications. After this, Billy tried to ask Daniel to join, with Phyllis supporting the idea.

However, Daniel remained hesitant about the opportunity. Then, Billy and Sally shared a moment as they decided to plan a spontaneous trip to Paris.

Meanwhile, Amy confronted Holden about his true identity. In a shocking moment, he revealed that he actually worked for Damian and had been sent to meet Nate. Amy asked Holden to contact Damian so that she could meet him before her health deteriorated any further.

She remained determined to see Damian, setting the stage for an emotional reunion when Damian finally agreed to come to Genoa City and meet her.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 7, 2025

A new business venture and a trip

Billy Abbott and Phyllis Summers in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

After making up with his brother Jack, Billy secured funding from him for his new company, Abbott Communications. He tried to persuade Daniel to join, which Phyllis also encouraged.

However, Daniel remained hesitant, asking for time to think about the offer. Daniel was also seen trying to cope with the truth about Heather's death and Sharon's innocence this week on the soap.

Billy then surprised Phyllis by revealing that he was leaving for Paris with Sally. She worried he was losing focus.

Meanwhile, Chloe warned Sally about Billy’s history of instability, asking her to remain aware. Sally admitted that she enjoyed being with Billy but wasn’t taking it very seriously.

Amy & Damian’s mysterious connection

Amy and Nate Hastings in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Amy confronted Holden, insisting that he wasn’t her son. After protesting for a bit, he finally admitted to the truth. Holden revealed that he worked for Damian and had been sent to meet Nate instead of Amy's son.

After pleading with Holden to call Damien, he finally did so at Amy's insistence. Damian initially refused but later called Nate, agreeing to a meeting. Meanwhile, Nate tried to convince Amy to see a doctor, but she remained focused on reuniting with her son.

It remains to be seen what kind of character Damien is and how his story moves forward on the soap and with his new extended family.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on all weekdays.

