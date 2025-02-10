The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 3 to February 7, 2025: Regrouping, revelations, and regrets

The Young and the Restless brought the first week of February to a close with another set of drama-filled episodes. These episodes took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Genoa City.

This week, Victor and Jack reignited their long-standing rivalry, as Kyle grew increasingly concerned about Claire. Victor even confided in Victoria about his concerns regarding the future of Newman Enterprises.

Nick remained a pillar of support for Sharon as she worked through her trauma, while Nikki did the same for Claire.

The biggest revelation came when it was discovered that "Damian" was actually Holden, a placeholder for the real Damian. This truth stunned Nate and Amy, but they tried to convince Holden to call Damian into town.

Meanwhile, Billy made a major career move while Daniel considered the idea of working with him at Phyllis' suggestion.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 3, 2025 to February 7, 2025

Monday, February 3: Business matters

Victor found himself at odds with Jack, and the two men had a confrontation. Meanwhile, Victoria observed her father’s actions, in a dilemma on whether she should intervene or let the two business titans fight it out among themselves.

Meanwhile, Kyle was concerned about Claire’s mental state after her faceoff with Jordan in the past week. He confided all of this to Summer, who asked Kyle to give Claire the benefit of the doubt.

Tuesday, February 4: A shoulder to cry on

Nick continued to be a source of support for Sharon as she worked to find closure from the turmoil and mental torture that Ian and Jordan put her through. Nick reassured her that she had the strength to face whatever was ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Sally and Phyllis found themselves in a heated confrontation. Elsewhere, Damian kept secrets about his true identity from Nate.

While Nate had no idea what was being kept from him, Damian's behaviour suggested that whatever he was hiding was something big and could impact the storylines of many characters around him.

Wednesday, February 5: What we leave behind

Victor had a conversation with Victoria about his legacy and the future of Newman Enterprises. Victoria wondered what her father could mean by this sudden pondering, but seemed eager to prove herself too.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack found himself in the role of the well-meaning older brother when he offered his younger brother Billy some advice.

Thursday, February 6: Secret's out

Nikki took Claire under her wing after the traumatic week that the Newman family had. She offered Claire some guidance and support to deal with Jordan's fate at her hands.

Meanwhile, Nate and Amy received some shocking news about Damian's identity. It was revealed to them and Amy that "Damian" was actually named Holden, and had been sent as a placeholder for the real Damien, who was still in Los Angeles.

Friday, February 7: Family reunion?

Billy launched his own communications company with Jack's support. Daniel and Phyllis had a conversation where she suggested he should work with Billy. Daniel seemed hesitant and said that he would need time to think about it. Meanwhile, Billy shared a romantic moment with Sally.

On the other hand, Nate was taken aback when Holden's identity was revealed, as was Amy. Amy then asked Holden to get in touch with Damian so that the family could be reunited at the very least.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

