The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire is determined to ensure Jordan loses this cunning little game of hers

The Young and the Restless has been following the story of the soap villains Ian Ward and Jordan Howard for the past few weeks. The two have been terrorizing and creating chaos in the lives of the citizens of Genoa City ever since their re-entry into the show.

As per Soaphub, the spoilers for the Tuesday, January 21 episode of the soap indicate that Claire Grace shall be taking matters of her safety into her own hands. She seemed determined to not let her evil aunt Jordan take control of her life again, and this week the audience shall see Claire put that plan into action.

It is likely that Claire will form a strategy of her own to ensure that Jordan loses her devious game and her control over everyone in town. Claire was seen speaking to her mother Victoria and grandmother Nikki in depth about this matter last week, which makes it likely that the two women will also be aware of at least some parts of Claire's next moves.

What is happening with Claire and Jordan on The Young and the Restless? Plot dynamics explored

Claire Grace recognized her aunt, Jordan, in public at Society, despite Jordan's disguise on The Young and the Restless. Claire followed Jordan to an isolated park and finally confronted her, expressing shock and disbelief that Jordan was back in Genoa City.

However, as the conversation progressed, Claire was not upset about Jordan's return. She even spoke her heart out against the Newman family, elaborating on how she felt lonely among them. She used this sympathy to wheedle emotions out of Jordan, even coaxing a tear when she told her evil aunt that she should have been the only one that Claire ever trusted.

Soon, this side of Claire was revealed to be a farce. She returned to the Newman Ranch looking shaken and upset and immediately told Victoria and Nikki that Jordan was back in town too, not just Ian. Claire revealed that her cordial behavior with Jordan was all a plan to try and mislead the villain while Claire framed a plan to direct her into a trap. If next week's spoilers are any indication, Claire intends to make good on her decision.

But, the main roadblock standing in front of Claire is Jordan herself. Jordan has been known to be extremely sneaky, with nefarious schemes in her head. At the moment, she even presents a threat to Ian, after basically going rogue and just kidnapping Sharon instead of killing her.

It remains to be seen whether Claire's plan will actually bear fruit, or whether the Newman family will find themselves in deeper waters with two of the most dangerous villains that they have known.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms on all weekdays. However, the soap will not air a new episode this Monday (January 20) since its timeslot is being pre-empted for CBS news coverage.

