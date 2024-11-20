“She's a easy target to use” — The Young and the Restless fans suspect what Jordan and Ian have against Sharon

As per the current The Young and the Restless storyline, Jordan and Ian are targeting Sharon Newman on the anniversary of Cassie's death. They intend to cause havoc in the Newman household by taking advantage of Sharon's emotional fragility. Their strategy is to use her anguish to create conflict with Mariah and Nick, changing family dynamics and putting pressure on Victor. Sharon faces a new task, and the conclusion is uncertain.

This has left fans divided, with many wondering what Jordan and Ian's genuine motivations are and how their plan will play out. One fan with the username Dee Franks-Hill commented on a Facebook post that questioned what Jordan and Ian have against Sharon:

"She's a easy target to use."

Fan reactions

As seen from reactions to the post, many fans believe the narrative, particularly regarding Sharon, has gotten repetitive and monotonous. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions

Some other fans believe Jordan changed Sharon's prescription, causing her blackouts and unpredictable conduct. This tampering might result in legal action. Others believe Ian may be involved, with viewers noting his previous links to dubious activities and machinations.

Fan reactions

Overview of Jordan, Ian, and Sharon's characters on The Young and the Restless

Two of the most popular characters on the show include Jordan (portrayed by Colleen Zenk) and Sharon Newman (played by Sharon Case). Colleen Zenk made her daytime television comeback on The Young and the Restless on November 17, 2024, when she was cast as Claire's Aunt Jordan. This role follows her famous portrayal of Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns.

A vindictive figure, Aunt Jordan seeks revenge on the Newman family for what she perceives to be the harm they inflicted on her sister, Eve. She has persuaded her niece Claire to enter the Newman household on The Young and the Restless and carry out a lethal scheme over the years.

Jordan is well-known for her ability to elude capture. She has been taken several times, but she always escapes, continuing to pose a serious and enduring threat to Genoa City.

In The Young and the Restless, Ray Wise portrays the antagonist, Ian Ward. He has caused issues in Genoa City, especially with the Newman family, and was formerly the head of a deadly sect. Ian, who returned on November 14, 2024, is still notorious for his manipulative tactics, which included retaliation or blackmail to exert control over others like Phyllis and Nikki.

In addition to being Aria's adoptive grandmother, Sharon Newman (played by Sharon Case) is the daughter of Doris Collins and the mother of four children - Faith, Noah, Mariah, and the late Cassie. In 1996, Sharon and Nicholas Newman tied the knot.

Nick came from a wealthy family, but Sharon was raised in poverty on The Young and the Restless. They ultimately got back in touch after she gave birth to Cassie as a teenager and placed her for adoption. Despite many challenges, including her mother's death and personal issues, Sharon continues to play a significant role in Genoa City.

Fans can stream the next episodes of this daily soap on CBS.

