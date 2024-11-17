Who is Claire's aunt on The Young and the Restless? Explained

The Young and the Restless, one of the longest-running American soap operas, debuted on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show revolves around its unique characters and dramatic storylines, set up in the fictional Genoa City.

Two of the most prominent characters on the show are Claire Grace (played by Hayley Erin) and her Aunt Jordan. Debuted on October 2, 2023, Claire's storyline centers on her complex relationship with her family, and her role in the aftermath of Phyllis' accident.

Aunt Jordan, currently portrayed by Colleen Zenk, is Claire’s aunt and Eve Howard's evil sister. Unresolved conflicts reappear with her return, and Claire is forced to negotiate a maze of familial secrets, allegiances, and emotional upheaval.

Trending

More details about Aunt Jordan, explored

On November 17, 2024, the soap opera introduced Colleen Zenk as Claire's Aunt Jordan. The actor is well-known for her role as Barbara Ryan in As the World Turns. Her unique character, Jordan, is presented as a vindictive individual with a profound hatred against the Newmans, laying the groundwork for a dramatic new plot thread.

Eve Howard's sister, Aunt Jordan, once attempted to control Victor Newman. After Eve's schemes failed, Jordan was determined to get revenge on the Newmans.

She turned her niece, Claire, against the family and fed her lies about her past to carry out her scheme. Jordan had a plan to send Claire to work with the Newmans so that she could harm them.

Jordan has a history of illegal conduct, including wearing disguises and engaging in violent activities on The Young and the Restless. In one moment, she was responsible for the death of Nikki's sponsor. Despite being apprehended several times, Jordan has managed to evade the authorities, making her a tenacious and deadly enemy.

With Jordan being back in Genoa City, viewers are left wondering how her plot will play out, as she prepares to resume her assault against the Newmans. Aunt Jordan's influence on the Newman family and their future will be substantial, giving The Young and the Restless a new level of suspense.

The Young and the Restless: Current plot dynamics

The plotline involving Claire's aunt is not the only one in this soap opera. According to the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Kyle Abbott gets shocked when Diane Jenkins declares she now has power over Glissade, and can dismiss him.

Victor affirms that it is real, claiming it a commercial decision to harm Jack Abbott. Kyle becomes enraged and leaves the wedding celebration with Claire Newman. Diane later informs Jack that their public quarrel was all part of a larger strategy to safeguard Kyle.

At the Abbott estate, Kyle discovers that Jack and Diane have been pretending to be at odds to spare him. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott complains to Sally Spectra about Jill selling Abbott-Chancellor to Victor. At the wedding celebration, Abby Newman tosses the bouquet, which ends up in Audra Charles' hands.

Sharon Newman reveals to Nick at the cabin that she murdered Heather Stevens by accident, and then covered it up on The Young and the Restless. She worries she may have also harmed Phyllis Summers. Nick is startled and moved after hearing her confession.

Fans can watch the next episodes of this daily soap on CBS.

Read More: Who are the new members on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback