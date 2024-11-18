“She is a Logan. Of course she is using him” The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Hope is using Carter for her benefit

The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most popular American television soap operas, debuted on March 23, 1987. The show, set in Los Angeles, is all about the Forrester family and their fashion company, Forrester Creations,

Two of the most prominent characters on the show are Hope Logan (played by Annika Noelle) and Carter Walton (played by Lawrence Saint-Victor). As per the current plot, Hope Logan and Carter Walton are conspiring to take over Forrester Creations.

Feeling undervalued at work, Hope persuades Carter to assist her by signing a contract that might make him CEO. Despite Carter's reservations about misleading Ridge and Eric, Hope persuades him, capitalizing on his dissatisfaction with the company's direction.

For The Bold and the Beautiful storyline, fans have taken it to social media and voiced their concerns through a Facebook page. One fan with the username Lloyd Battle commented:

"She is a Logan. Of course she is using him. He is a msn. And she is a Logan. It’s in her DNA."

Fans believe Hope is exploiting Carter to her advantage. Many believe she is taking advantage of him to obtain what she wants, with little regard for his emotions. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/Lindi Tabor Mann)

A fan pointed out that she's obviously playing him, and another agreed, adding it needs to end now:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/Lindi Tabor Mann)

Additional details about Hope using Carter

After Hope is dismissed and Carter believes his efforts at Forrester Creations have been overlooked, the two decide to take action together in the most recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter is angry that Ridge and Steffy have ignored him, while Hope is still furious over being fired.

Together, they devise a strategy to seize the corporation by exploiting a legal weakness in the documentation that Carter has been responsible for managing. Carter sees that he can put himself in command of Forrester Creations by changing the management system.

Hope pushes Carter to seize the chance, appealing to his dissatisfaction with how the Forresters have treated him. She thinks that now is his moment to receive the accolades he deserves. Hope also suggests that they manage the firm jointly, turning the tables on those who have overlooked them both.

Carter is first apprehensive, but Hope tells him they will profit from this power transfer. She emphasizes how little recognition he has received for his labor and frames the relocation as an opportunity to enhance Forrester Creations, not just for vengeance, but also for their future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

By appealing to Carter's feelings and aspirations, Hope is able to persuade him that this strategy could hold the secret to achieving their shared goals. By the conclusion, Carter consents to proceed with the plan, paving the way for a possible change of authority inside the organization.

By presenting their acts as an opportunity for both of them to take control of their destiny and challenge the Forresters' grip over the corporation, Hope demonstrates her capacity to inspire Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Current plot dynamics

As per the latest episodes, Will Spencer had lunch with his father, Bill, and spoke about Electra Forrester's significance to him. Bill was astonished to learn Will had developed affections for Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Electra spoke with Ivy Forrester about her fears that her background would harm her relationship with Will on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ivy soothed her, but Electra remained concerned about what may happen if Will discovered the truth.

Will and Electra later met, and although Will was excited to learn more about her, Electra was uncomfortable. Her sense of anxiety was heightened when Electra's stalker, Remy Pryce, was spotted threatening to pursue her.

Interested viewers can stream Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

