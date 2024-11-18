“[He] is amazingly cruel” - The Young and the Restless fans unhappy with Victor Newman’s actions towards Kyle

The recent episode of The Young and the Restless aired on November 15, 2024. It has sparked discussions among the fans about the betrayal Kyle faced from his mother Diane, and Victor. The episode showed Diane firing Kyle from Glissade, since she became the new CEO of the company, following a deal with Victor.

A Facebook user W Jean Watkins, posted about her views on Victor’s move to get Kyle out of Glissade to get back on his long-time rival and Kyle’s father Jack Abbott.

“Victor is amazingly cruel. Ask Sally,” wrote a fan.

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / W Jean Watkins)

While some fans hate Victor’s moves against Kyle and the other innocents who became collateral damage in his plans, others have a different view, highlighting Victor’s actions as harsh but done for the greater good.

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / W Jean Watkins)

The Young and the Restless: Kyle struggles with an unexpected betrayal

In the episode of The Young and the Restless aired on November 15, 2024, Kyle Abbott found himself in the middle of a big problem that affected his personal and professional life.

The trouble started when Kyle found out that his mother, Diane Jenkins, had worked with Victor Newman to take control of Glissade. Diane's choices, along with Victor's harsh business moves, made Kyle feel very hurt and let down by two important people in his life.

Diane's betrayal became evident when she admitted to Kyle that "Victor's giving me Glissade in exchange for firing Kyle again," revealing the complexity of her loyalty. Kyle was furious, saying Diane had not only broken his connection with his father, Jack Abbott, but also ruined his career.

"You said I made a mistake in trusting the wrong people. You’re right about that because I trusted you, and that is something that will never happen again,” said Kyle.

The extent of the betrayal became clear when Jack stepped in, insisting on the truth from Diane. Her emotional collapse and Jack's quiet reassurances that it would all be over soon suggested there was more going on. Jack's quiet support hinted at a shared plan, but it didn't ease Kyle's feeling of abandonment.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Victor gives a cold explanation, stating, “You’re playing with the big boys now in a cutthroat world,” highlighting the harsh realities Kyle still needed to face.

The consequences continued as Kyle confronted Victor, accusing him of using him to hurt Jack. Victor's reply was both apologetic and firm: “I’m sorry, you’re a good man. You’re very bright and will be a very successful businessman. Once you stop licking your wounds, you’ll understand what I did.”

This left Kyle shocked, realizing that the loyalty he thought he had from his family and business partners was fragile in a world governed by power moves and strategic alliances.

Other highlights of the episode of The Young and the Restless aired on November 15, 2024

In another part of Genoa City in The Young and the Restless, Billy Abbott went to the Athletic Club to find some comfort. He kept ordering drinks, feeling hurt after losing his company to Victor Newman.

Sally Spectra accompanied him urging him to eat and talk to her. They talked about how Billy felt that his mother, Jill Abbott, didn't support him because she sided with Victor.

At the Newman ranch, things got really tense between Kyle and Diane when Diane's loyalty was questioned. Kyle's trust in both Diane and Victor broke down, and Jack tried to fix the broken family.

Meanwhile, Abby and Devon's wedding ended happily. They celebrated their future and planned a trip to Fiji. The festivities took an amusing twist when Audra caught Abby’s bouquet, sparking light-hearted speculation.

At Sharon’s house, a chilling confession unfolded. Sharon revealed to Nick that she had driven Phyllis off the road during a blackout and had plotted against Daniel out of unresolved grief for Cassie.

“I killed Heather. She is dead because of me, and I just can’t live with myself anymore,” she said.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+

