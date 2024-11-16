“These storylines are ridiculous”- The Young and the Restless fans unhappy with Jordan and Ian’s return to the show

In an unexpected twist on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis's drama seems to be taking a turn towards the revelation of Heather's real killer. The episode aired on Thursday, November 14, 2024, showed criminals from the past, Jordan Howard and Ian Ward, out of prison and conspiring together. This came right after Phyllis's road accident that left her in critical condition.

Fans know, that The Young and the Restless has been surprising viewers with shocking twists since it premiered in March 1973. The long-running CBS daily soap is set in the fictional Genoa City and revolves around the relationship dynamics of some resident families such as the Newmans, the Abbots, the Chancellors, the Baldwin-Fishers, and the Winters.

Both Jordan and Ian are known to harbor angst against the Newman family for being captured and put in prison by Victor. However, their emergence in the current Sharon-Phyllis drama has not gone down well with fans. One fan named Debbie Vandergriff commented:

"Good grief Y&R. Get it together. These storylines are ridiculous."

She was responding to a promotional reel on the soap's public Facebook page, which showed Jordan assuring Ian about the success of their plan.

A fan response to Jordan and Ian's re-entry into the soap (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many fans of the soap have expressed disappointment and contempt for the plot, calling it a stupid storyline. Others wondered why the same characters were being brought back again.

Fans think this storyline is not impressive (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

While other fans wondered what was the connection between the two criminals and Heather's story arc.

A fan reaction questioning the connection between the characters (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

More comments on the same line (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Some others thought this was the dumbest twist and demanded an end to this storyline.

More fan reaction about the newest storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

A comment in the same thread (image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Who are Ian Ward and Jordan Howard on The Young and the Restless?

Jordan Howard is Eve Howard's sister, Cole's aunt, and Claire's grandaunt. Played by Colleen Zenk, the evil Aunt Jordan wanted to avenge her sister's death from the Newmans and manipulated her grandniece Claire for the same.

She took Nikki Newman under her custody and got the rest of the family into the Lakehouse with the help of Claire. Then she drugged them with spiked water and tried to kill them. Later she burned down Victoria's house and caused mayhem by kidnapping Claire and Harrison.

Later, Victor captured her and locked her in his basement. But he was forced to hand her over to the police and she was imprisoned from where she seems to have broken out.

Ian Ward has a long history on Y&R (Image via Instagram/@therealraywise)

Ian Ward, played by Ray Wise, has a long history on The Young and the Restless. His cult community, New World Commune, had manipulated Nikki when she was young. Later he tortured Nikki's son, Dylan McAvoy, till he learned the truth about him.

The villain next shifted his focus to the Newman family. He had Sharon's daughter, Mariah, kidnapped by Helen Copeland at birth and later, drugged and married Mariah Copeland. He also met Phyllis after her coma, as Fred, since she was unaware of his wrongdoings.

He tricked Adam into planting a virus within Newman Enterprises systems and tried to take over Victor's company. After escaping prison he kidnapped Nikki and took her hostage along with Phyllis at Abbott mansion. He demanded a $5 million ransom which Victor Newman pretended to bring in. However, he was captured and thrown in prison again.

The Young and the Restless: Which story arc brought back Ian and Jordan?

Sharon Newman's mental health had been deteriorating since Faith and Daniel's daughter, Lucy's car accident. In her troubled mental state, Sharon wanted to harm Daniel to avenge her daughter Cassie's death in the past. However, when she broke into Daniel's home, she was caught red-handed by Heather Stevens.

During her altercation with Heather Stevens, Sharon had a short fainting spell. After gaining consciousness she found Heather dead. Presuming herself to be responsible for the death, Sharon proceeded to dump the body and clear out all evidence.

Later, she planted the evidence at Daniel's, leading to his arrest as a prime suspect in Heather's death. Phyllis, Daniel's mother, jumped to the conclusion that Sharon had something to do with Heather's death and her son's arrest. While her claims were ignored for Sharon and Phyllis sharing a long-standing feud, she started hounding Sharon for confession.

When Phyllis received a message from Sharon's phone promising a confession, she rushed towards the latter's home to talk. Sharon, on the other hand, realized she lost her phone and started towards her home to look for it. While on the road, Phyllis received a slew of messages from Sharon's phone leading to distraction.

The Y&R episode dated November 14, 2024, showed Phyllis crashing her car, while Sharon had a blackout. An unconscious Phyllis was rescued from her burning car by Chance Chancellor and Nick Newman. Sharon, on the other hand, regained consciousness and headed home in panic, presuming she caused Phyllis's accident.

The Young and the Restless scene ended with Jordan Howard entering a room and informing Ian Ward that things were going according to plan to which the latter expressed satisfaction. It pointed at them colluding and playing a role in the Heather-Sharon-Phyllis dynamics.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch more on this unfolding drama and find out the connection Jordan and Ian may have with Heather on The Young and the Restless.

