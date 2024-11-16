The Young and the Restless weekly recap from November 11 to 15, 2024: A wedding, a crash, and a confession

The Young and the Restless brought a close to a significant week from November 11 to November 15, with a tinge of celebration and much drama. The soap celebrated its 13,000th episode with Devon and Abby's wedding. Many characters gathered together to celebrate the event at the Newman Ranch in Genoa City.

This week the audiences saw Jill return to town to deal with her son Billy and take over the reins of her company, though she was seen contemplating selling off Chancellor at last. Meanwhile, the suspense around Heather's murder reached a tipping point, with Phyllis meeting with a deadly accident. The conspirators behind the tragedy were also revealed: Ian and Jordan, the newest troublemakers in town.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap from November 11, 2024 to November 15, 2024

Monday, November 11: Innocent until proven guilty

Phyllis confronted Sharon and claimed that she had found proof in the form of poorly handled murder evidence against her all-time nemesis. Sharon decided to go into Phyllis' suite to see what was in store for her.

Jill returned to Genoa City to see how Billy was running her company. She also met with Victor Newman almost immediately and decided to strike a deal with him. Ashley arrived in town and met Abby, ready to help her daughter with anything she needed for the wedding.

Tuesday, November 12: Tricks and traps

Victor and Jill spoke further about his wish to take over Abbott Chancellor, giving Jill a deal to consider in the end. Meanwhile, Lily agreed to come back to Chancellor and work with Billy, trying to solidify her position.

Phyllis set a trap for Sharon in the hopes that she would confess to Heather's murder. She bluffed about having evidence and called Chance to her suite when she found Sharon breaking in. However, Chance thought Phyllis was acting out of line by pursuing Sharon and asked her to stay out of an active investigation.

Wednesday, November 13: The wedding march and a celebration

The Wednesday episode marked the 13,000th episode of The Young and the Restless. Devon and Abby had their wedding ceremony, as members of Genoa City gathered in celebration. Ashley and Victor walked the bride down the aisle and Devon and Abby's son made an appearance too.

Before the beginning of the wedding, Phyllis received a text from Sharon, saying that she was ready to confess. Phyllis decided to drive over for the meeting but ended up being involved in a nasty car crash instead.

Thursday, November 14: Taking over

Jill informed Billy that her decision to hand over Abbott Chancellor to Victor was final and that he must cancel Lily's contract. Meanwhile, Abby and Devon's wedding came to a startling close with the sound of a crash outside.

Nick went to investigate and found Phyllis unconscious in her car after the accident. He tried to revive her but failed, and called an ambulance while notifying Chance and Summer about the situation.

In her own car, Sharon woke from a blackout and saw the whole scene play out from a distance. She began to believe that she was the one responsible for crashing into Phyllis. Elsewhere, it was revealed that the troublemakers Ian and Jordan were back in town, and they were the ones who orchestrated the whole plan.

Friday, November 15: Unravelled

Kyle confronted his mother Diane about her taking over his position at Glissade. She finally admitted to him that the whole thing was a ruse that she and Jack had been playing at.

Meanwhile, Sharon crumbled after hearing the news about Phyllis and confessed everything to Nick. She told him how she blacked out and found Heather bleeding, and then disposed of her body. She also told him she thought she'd tried to kill Phyllis too. In the end, she asked him if it was time to turn her in at last.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

