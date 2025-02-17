The Young and The Restless recap (February 17, 2025): Lily requests Victor, Holden and Audra's secret deepens, and Diane redecorates

CBS' The Young and The Restless first aired on American daytime television in 1973 and has since kept fans captivated with its interesting storylines. The show, created by Lee and William Bell, is set in the fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless has won innumerable Daytime Emmy Awards and it focuses on themes of romance, drama, rivalry, and scandals. The show has four main families- Newmans, Abbotts, Chancellor, and Winters.

In the February 17, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, the storyline showed Jack and Diane having a conversation regarding decorating the Abbott mansion, Nikki and Victor meeting Lily after a long hiatus, and Audra and Holden trying hard to hide their past.

Everything that happened on the February 17, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 17, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Jack and Diane discussed the details about redecorating and refurbishing their house. Jack initially seemed upset about all the changes to his childhood home, but Diane assured him that he would love it.

Diane convinced him that her plans were nothing major and would spruce up their place when he surprised her that he had already signed off on the changes she had wanted a long time back. Diane seemed to be overjoyed at this revelation and exclaimed that they needed to go on a vacation to be able to spend some quality time together while the house was being done.

Meanwhile at the bar at Society, on The Young and The Restless, Nikki Newman and Victor Newman met with Lily after a very long time. Lily expressed her happiness at keeping away from Victor's toxic company and said she liked her job at Chancellor, which treated her with respect.

Before Lily left, she told Victor that the only way he could make sure that things between them became normal would be if he agreed to give her intel on Damian Kane and not ask questions.

At Chancellor Park, Kyle and Claire shared a deep and emotional conversation and discussed rescheduling their dinner together with Victor. Kyle seemed to be a little hesitant initially and assured Claire that she did not require Victor's permission to be with him.

Kyle reiterated to her how he felt that Victor would never truly be able to trust and accept him since he was Jack's son and an Abbott.

At Society, Claire went over to meet Nikki to get her signature on a few official work-related documents. She broke the news of the dinner to Victor and assured him that it would mean a lot to her if he chose to attend, along with Nikki Newman. Though reluctant at first, he agreed which made Claire overjoyed and excited and she called Kyle to inform him of the news.

Audra and Holden had a conversation at Crimson Lights regarding hiding their past together when Nate walked in and asked Holden about how Damian had reacted to the news of him and Amy. Holden told Nate that the two of them were planning on leaving for Los Angeles as soon as they could and left angrily after exclaiming that he wanted nothing more to do with this issue.

Nate left Damian a message on his phone asking him to meet one last time and trying to get him to stay at Genoa City on The Young and The Restless while Holden told Audra on the patio that he wished to have drinks with her one last time before he left.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

