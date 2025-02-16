The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 17 to 21, 2025)

CBS' The Young and The Restless first premiered on American daytime television in 1973 and has been continuing since. The show is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and was created by Lee and William Bell.

The Young and The Restless focuses on the lives of the members of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families, and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards including several in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless from February 17, 2025, to February 21, 2025, major developments will occur in the ongoing storylines. Victor Newman will be seen talking to Lily after a long hiatus, Audra and Holden will speak privately at Crimson Lights while Summer will deal with her feelings for Kyle Abbott.

Three major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from February 17, 2025 to February 21, 2025

1) Victor Newman breaks no-contact with Lily

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and The Restless, Victor and Lily will be shown finally reconciling with each other. In the past, Victor caused a lot of pain to Lily. He had repeatedly lied to her about things and also manipulated her by exploiting her memory of her father who had passed away.

After finding out, Lily had not spoken to Victor since. However, in the coming episodes, Victor will call her, and as the plot suggests, their conversation may be related to Damian.

2) Audra and Holden's meetup at Crimson Lights

Recently on The Young and The Restless, Audra and Holden spoke to each other like they had met previously. The two had a past together in Los Angeles. Now, they will be seen talking to each other at Crimson Lights and making a pact regarding something. While viewers are yet to find out what they promise each other about, Audra will try to find out more about Nate from Holden.

Nate will see the two of them talking to each other alone on the patio, and become suspicious about the things that are going on. Even though Nate and Audra had been together, he was unaware of her past with Holden and only knew him as the person who was impersonating Damian, his half-brother. He will not question the two immediately, and instead take Audra inside to meet with Lily.

3) Summer Newman's growing feelings of jealousy

Summer Newman, who shares a child with Kyle Abbott, named Harrison, will be shown dealing with feelings of jealousy regarding Kyle and Claire's growing relationship. Despite being separated from Kyle, the two frequently co-parent and still have soft spots for each other.

Daniel will help her try to come to terms with how she had been feeling lately in the upcoming episodes of The Young and The Restless. Summer may feel conflicted but ultimately come to the conclusion that she should fight for another chance at a reunion with Kyle Abbott, just like their son Harrison wished.

Summer will also try to convince Kyle that Claire's true loyalty lies with Victor Newman, which might affect their relationship in the future. Kyle may make Claire go through a test of loyalty as well, which could be due to Summer's influence.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

