“Very tired of this vengeful man”—The Young and the Restless fans tired of Victor’s vendetta against Jack, finds it drawn-out

The clash between Victor Newman and Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless has been a staple topic for fans who follow the daytime drama. Many recall times when they worked together, yet their disputes still erupt like clockwork.

This story angle has resurfaced, with Victor accusing Jack of harming Nikki Newman. Some feel like it’s another turn of the same wheel, and they’re wondering if there’s a new angle coming soon.

Viewers across social media have chimed in with all sorts of remarks about Victor’s actions. Some point to earlier chapters where the two characters managed to coexist for a while, only to see the rivalry return. The repeated tension prompts questions about how long the feud will dominate the plot, leading to the latest wave of reactions.

“Very tired of this vengeful man.”

A fan commented on Victor’s vengefulness on The Young and the Restless Facebook fanpage. Many others echo this view, stating they’ve watched this back-and-forth for years but that it’s less exciting now.

There’s also talk about how Victor keeps circling back to Jack’s role in helping Nikki during her alcohol crisis, and some fans say enough is enough.

Several The Young and the Restless fans say they’ve been tuning out or fast-forwarding scenes where Victor launches into another tirade. Others express that they once liked his strong persona but have grown weary of the unending fight. Some even wonder if there’s a plan to write Victor out or reduce his presence, highlighting possible retirement rumors.

Others think Nikki’s story could stand on its own without another Newman-Abbott clash. They mention how Jack risked his well-being to help her, which usually earned him gratitude instead of never-ending anger.

Recent developments of The Young and the Restless

The latest The Young and the Restless episodes hint at more trouble for the Abbotts. Victor has been confiding in Michael Baldwin, suggesting he aims to keep going after Jack and Jabot.

Some recall Victor’s past moves, like using Glissade or pressuring Adam to undermine Jack’s position. That approach hasn’t disappeared, and viewers expect him to keep searching for new ways to corner his longtime rival.

Meanwhile, the Abbott family has its issues. Jack and Diane are dealing with personal decisions, while Kyle’s relationship with Claire gets tested by outside forces. There are rumors that Victor might try to sway or sabotage Kyle to further damage Jack.

There are also side plots involving characters such as Audra, Holden, and Nate, who are tied to hidden secrets that could shake up alliances. Some viewers think these overlapping storylines might merge with Victor’s plans in surprising ways.

As more details emerge on The Young and the Restless, fans continue to debate how big of an impact Victor’s grudge will have on the larger picture. Some hope the writers will steer him toward a new chapter, while others brace for the next round of fireworks between him and Jack.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

