Who is Christian Leblanc on The Young and the Restless? All to know

Actor Christian LeBlanc plays Michael Baldwin in the daily soap, The Young and the Restless. He joined the cast in November 1991 until July 1993, when he took a break. After that, he rejoined in April 1997 and has since been part of the show. Michael is a legal expert in the soap who is married to Lauren Fenmore.

Christian LeBlanc is credited for playing Michael Baldwin through all the stages of character development in The Young and the Restless. Starting from abducting and trying to r*pe to being a competent attorney and a loving husband and father, Michael has come a long way in the soap. Actor Christian has been spot-on in his portrayals as his Emmy nominations year after year have proved.

Christian LeBlanc portrays attorney Michael Baldwin in The Young and the Restless

LeBlanc played Attorney Michael for three decades (Image via Instagram@ChristianLeblanc)

American actor Christian Jules LeBlanc has been part of the cast of The Young and the Restless for more than three decades. He has been nominated for an Emmy Award 14 times, out of which he has won three.

He was introduced into the soap as a famous lawyer who employed Christine "Cricket" Blair as an intern in his firm. He started off as the womaniser boss who attempted to woo all his female subordinates. However, his obsession with Chris had her putting up a s*xual harassment case against him after he attempted r*pe.

Despite employing all kinds of underhand methods, Michael Baldwin was found guilty and imprisoned for four years. His marriage with one of his victims, Hilary Lancaster, broke down and he lost his job at the legal office.

After his release, he was believed to have reformed, particularly after he donated one of his kidneys to Danny Romalotti. Christine officially spoke in his favor and he got his licence to practice back.

After release, his first case was Danny's divorce from Phyllis Summers. While Danny won the custody battle, Phyllis ended up being Michael's live-in partner.

He represented Diane Newman in her case against Victor Newman where he took help from one of Victor's ex-wives, Leanna Love, a talk show host.

So many women in Michael's life made Phyllis jealous and she held him hostage. When he came to know about Phyllis' hand in all his trauma, he broke off romantically.

His legal career in Genoa City involved all the important families of The Young and the Restless which include the Newmans, the Chancellors, the Abbotts, the Winters and more.

Besides his legal interactions with these families, he also got involved in relationship equations with many of them.

What are Michael Baldwin's relationships in The Young and the Restless?

Michael with his mother and love of his life (Image via Instagram@ChristianLeblanc and youngandrestlesscbs)

Michael's first marriage was with Hilary Lancaster who left him when he was jailed.

As mentioned before, he had a long-term obsession with Christine. Though they became friends and colleagues, he was engaged to marry her for a brief time before she got back with her ex-husband Paul.

Michael also had a live-in relationship with Phyllis Summers which dissolved after her insane behavior. However, they turned into friends later.

Moreover, he had affairs with Grace Turner, Isabella Brana and Lauren Fenmore. He, eventually, married Lauren and had a child, Fen, from the union.

As The Young and the Restless has shown, his problems stemmed from his own family when his step-brother Kevin Fisher and mother Gloria Fisher turned up in Genoa City.

On the one side, he had to keep cleaning after Kevin's unscrupulous activities, and on the other, his mother married John Abbott and John's family wanted to break the union.

Kevin Fisher was attracted to Lauren, but Michael fell in love with her and they married. They had a premature son named Fen. While Gloria kept moving from one rich man to another after John's death, Michael and Kevin decided to settle in their matrimonial lives.

At Kevin's marriage, Michael discovered his biological father Lowell "River" Baldwin, who was officiating the marriage. FBI arrested the senior Baldwin with a shady past and his daughter from his last marriage, Eden, turned up at Michael's place.

In the later episodes of The Young and the Restless, Michael fought his father's bank-bombing case while Gloria forgave and reconciled with her ex-husband.

Exonerated from his charges, River left town and Eden stayed back with half-brother Michael and his wife Lauren.

Michael has been successfully dealing with all his legal cases within the families of Genoa City in The Young and the Restless. While he had problems in his personal life, he went the extra mile to solve some of his cases, such as going to Peru to find out the truth about the shell company connected to Ashland Locke.

More about actor Christian LeBlanc

Actor Leblanc with his colleagues from The Young and the Restless (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

American actor Christian LeBlanc started his career as a model before moving into acting. He also worked as a teacher and a caterer to support himself.

Some of his other projects are As the World Turns, In the Heat of the Night, No Orchids for Miss Blandish and many more. He also acts in theatres.

He is an award-winning artist and illustrates for children's novels.

Watch Christian LeBlanc's Michael Baldwin in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.