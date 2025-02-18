The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor targets Jack while Summer’s jealousy causes tension

Victor Newman of The Young and the Restless is back playing his dictatorial moves as he renews his feud with the Abbotts while trying to run his granddaughter's romantic life. As expected, his decisions have a domino effect on many lives in Genoa City.

Ad

The past few weeks had kept the Newman patriarch busy as the criminal duo, Ian Ward and Jordan Howard, had targetted his family. Starting with killing Heather, running Phyllis into a car crash, tampering with Sharon's medicine, and eventually holding Sharon captive, the duo had laid out a long plan to bring down the Newmans.

However, they failed. While Jordan died, Ian was captured after getting shot and injuring Victor. Back from the hospital, Victor seemed ready to take on his business rivals, as he planned strategies with Michael Baldwin.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues to present relationship dynamics between influential families of the fictional Genoa City. The long-running CBS daily soap premiered in March 1973.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Victor sets out his plan to take down Jack

Ad

Tuesday's The Young and the Restless episode dated February 18, 2025, will find Michael Baldwin informing Victor Newman about planting three spies in Jabot, via the Trojan horse, Glissade. He will assure that the spies, who are waiting for Victor's orders, will do as instructed.

While Michael does not approve of Victor's moves against Jack, he will have to do as per his boss's directive. Victor will likely ask Michael to get inner information about Jabot's product plans. As such, Michael may promise to report back with the latest inside news from Abbott's company.

Ad

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 14 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Young and the Restless: Victor's war on the Abbotts extends to Kyle

Ad

As the fans already know, Victor Newman does not approve of Claire Howard-Newman's affair with Kyle Abbott. This week, Claire will finally manage to get both the parties on the dinner table where Kyle will face Victor as Claire's boyfriend.

Victor will likely get to the point directly and emphasize his displeasure about Kyle belonging to his rival family. While Claire may chime in that her grandfather was being unfair, Victor will likely point out Kyle's past friction with his family.

Ad

After assuring that the Abbotts share a strong bond currently, Kyle may insist on continuing his relationship with Claire. However, when the young Abbott member enquires about the Newman patriarch's blessings, the latter will refuse.

The Young and the Restless: Summer gets jealous of Kyle and Claire

Ad

Kyle Abbott will inform Summer Newman about being invited to dinner with Victor. After learning that Nikki Newman is slated to join them, Summer will deduce that this may be an important meeting.

However, when she fusses over Victor ticking Kyle off before her brother, Daniel Romalotti, the latter will think Summer is feeling jealous. While she would brush off the implication, Summer may continue to worry about Kyle.

At the Society, Summer will be present at another table eyeing Kyle as he joins the Newman patriarch. Her involvement in Kyle's romantic life will amuse Daniel who would make a cryptic comment about Summer behaving like their mother, Phyllis. While Summer's jealousy is clear, whether her dream of reuniting with Kyle materializes remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: Who is leaving The Young and The Restless in 2025? All comings and goings explored

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more updates on Victor's war against Jack Abbott and Kyle's romantic future on CBS every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback