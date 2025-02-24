“Zero chemistry”—The Young and the Restless fans aren’t buying Lily and Damien’s budding romance

The Young and the Restless has come up with a new storyline that got fans talking. It centers Lily Winters and Damian Kane. The show is diving into Damian’s messy past and his sudden interest in Lily.

Some fans think this pairing has potential, while others call it a total miss. Damian, the brooding new guy with a chip on his shoulder, has turned his attention to Lily, and viewers are split, questioning whether this is a fresh twist or just another forced plotline.

Lily, known for her strength and smartness, is now caught in Damian’s orbit. His sudden shift from being bitter and angry to charming and interested has raised eyebrows among fans.

Fans are debating whether this storyline adds depth to the show or feels like a lazy attempt to shake things up.

“Zero chemistry,” one said.

The comment about their lack of chemistry is echoed throughout the fandom. The Young and the Restless fans are not buying Lily and Damien’s budding romance, which sums up how a lot of viewers feel.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Many fans agree, saying the connection between Lily and Damian feels off. Some think Damian’s quick switch from angry to flirty does not make sense. Others just do not see the spark between the actors.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

A big issue for fans is Damian’s attitude. He has been dismissive and rude to his mom, Amy, and comes off as self-centered.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Still, some fans are keeping hope. They think Damian’s complicated backstory—estranged from his family, and struggling with his identity—could make for a good plot if done right. A few even believe Lily could help him grow.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

But most of The Young and the Restless fans are not convinced. Many would rather see Lily with someone else, like Holden. Fans love Holden’s charm and straightforwardness, and they think he is a better match for Lily than the moody Damian.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers)

Recent developments in The Young and the Restless

In the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless, Damian revealed he was staying in Genoa City—not for his mom, but for Lily. After running into her at Crimson Lights, he introduced himself and asked her out.

Lily agreed, but only if he made peace with Amy first. Meanwhile, Holden met with Audra to talk about Damian. They hinted that his decision to stay might have more to do with Lily than anything else.

Meanwhile, at Nate’s penthouse, Damian surprised Amy by showing up. Whether it was a real attempt to make amends or just a move to impress Lily, remains to be seen. This week on The Young and the Restless, he is going on a date with Lily, and the weekly preview shows that he is about to ask her some personal questions.

Victor Newman is also getting involved, digging into Damian’s past. With Phyllis suddenly missing, tensions are high, and secrets are about to spill. The stage is set for some major drama that could change everything in Genoa City.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

