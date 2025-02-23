The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 17 to 21, 2025: Disapproval, disappointment, and disappearances

The Young and the Restless brought another week of February to a close with a set of drama-filled episodes. These episodes took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Genoa City.

Victor intensified his efforts against the Abbott family, trying to acquire Jabot while also disapproving of Kyle and Claire's relationship. At the same time, Lily sought out Victor’s help in gathering information on Damian Kane.

As Damian extended his stay in Genoa City, he had an emotional reunion with his mother, Amy. Elsewhere, Summer and Daniel grew anxious over their mother Phyllis’ disappearance, eventually reporting it to Chance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Reader discretion is advised.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 17, 2025 to February 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Charged discussions

Claire persuaded Kyle to have dinner with her grandfather, Victor, despite his doubts. At Society, Lily encountered Victor and Nikki, requesting Victor’s help in getting some information about Damian Kane. Elsewhere, Audra and Holden secretly discuss their past. Later, Jack and Diane left for a romantic getaway trip.

Tuesday, February 18: The Abbotts and the Newmans

Victor set a new plan in motion against the Abbotts. He ordered Michael to gather intel on Jabot’s upcoming product launches. Victor also made it clear that he did not approve of Kyle and Claire's relationship. Kyle stood his ground, insisting his feelings for Claire were genuine and that he would pursue the relationship regardless of Victor’s opinion.

Summer saw all this from a distance and was concerned about how Victor’s actions might affect Kyle and their son, Harrison. Her brother Daniel suspected she still had lingering feelings for Kyle.

Wednesday, February 19: Revenge plans

Michael confided in Lauren about Victor’s latest scheme against the Abbotts. Lauren reminded him of the risks of working for Victor, but Michael reassured her. Elsewhere, Summer and Daniel worried about Phyllis' sudden absence.

Thursday, February 20: Family time

Damian decided to extend his stay in Genoa City, intrigued by Lily Winters and even his own unfolding family drama. Meanwhile, Nate and Audra strategized on getting Damian to reunite with his estranged mother, Amy. After some resistance, Damian finally appeared at Nate’s door to meet his mother.

Daniel and Summer grew increasingly worried about Phyllis. They reported her disappearance to Chance, who promised to investigate.

Friday, February 21: New mysteries

Kyle and Claire struggled with Victor's interference in their relationship. Despite his relentless pressure, Claire reassured Kyle that she wouldn’t give in. Meanwhile, Summer revealed to Kyle that her mother had gone missing, and Kyle offered her some comfort.

Elsewhere, Victor provided Lily with information about Damian Kane’ and his mysterious business success. For his part, Damian had an emotional conversation with his mother Amy. He struggled to forgive her since it was not enough to heal old wounds for him.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

