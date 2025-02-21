The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor steps in for Lily while Kyle’s loyalty test stuns Claire

The Young and the Restless, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, has been airing since March 1973 on CBS. An array of story arcs are at a crisscross on the show's plot currently with Damian Kane in town and Phyllis Summers missing. As expected, Victor Newman will continue to play a central role in the soap's storyline connecting the various arcs including his dislike for the Abbotts.

The past few weeks saw Victor Newman revived and back to action after his near-fatal gunshot injury during a scuffle with Ian Ward. Following his recovery, the Newman patriarch tried to dissuade his granddaughter, Claire, from dating Kyle Abbott. He also planned to take down Jabot Cosmetics with Michael Baldwin.

Elsewhere, Nate Hastings tried hard to get Damian and Amy to reconcile. While Damian stayed back in town to woo Lily Winters, his friend, Holden, revived his past relationship with Audra. Both Audra and Lily strove to reunite Damian with Amy.

On the other hand, Phyllis Summers called Billy in Paris after having a romantic V-Day dream about him. However, he shooed her off. That was the last someone heard from her. Daniel and Summer have been worried about her conspicuous absence.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Victor has information for Lily

Lily Winters had pointed out to Victor how badly he had treated his friend, Neil Winters's daughter. However, she had agreed to forgive him if he lent her a helping hand. At her request, Victor agreed to get information on Damian Kane.

It is likely that Victor will hand over all the information to Lily on Friday's The Young and the Restless episode. In response to her query, he may assure that Damian seems to be a paper head of the companies with a recluse Aristotle Dumas as the real owner. He may also affirm that he has heard the name of the financial honcho before.

While Lily may not reveal why she is interested in knowing about Damian, Victor may himself wonder about the veiled Aristotle Dumas. He may make a phone call to Michael and instruct him to scan the markets to get information about this concealed person.

The Young and the Restless: Kyle is unsure about Claire's allegiance

At the planned dinner, Victor Newman clearly told Kyle Abbott that he disapproved of him because he belonged to the enemy family. He also wondered whether the Abbotts would fall apart. While Claire protested that it was unfair and seemed desperate to change her grandfather's mind, Victor did not budge.

On February 21, 2025, Claire Howard-Newman will try to make up for Victor's behavior by giving Kyle a small gift. However, Kyle will continue to doubt her faith in their relationship by suggesting that in future she may give up and do as Victor wishes.

Claire will likely tell him that she is over with being guided and told how to feel after coming out of her relationship with Jordan Howard. She may also emphasize her commitment towards him.

At this time, Summer Newman may walk in on them and will hug Kyle in agony over her mother, Phyllis's disappearance. While Claire will be displeased with Summer's actions, she may try to empathize. While Kyle will try to keep Summer optimistic, the latter will love to deflate Kyle and Claire's future together. However, the romantic duo will insist on not letting Victor spoil their relationship.

The Young and the Restless: Damian accuses Amy

Damian Kane is meeting Amy Lewis to keep his word to Lily Winters. On Friday's The Young and the Restless episode, he will ask to speak alone with her which Nate Hastings will oblige to provide. While Amy may wonder where all of Damian's anger is coming from, the latter may question her absence when his father was dying.

Amy may explain how the insurance policy had lapsed and she had to work extra shifts to keep the family finances floating. She may also point out how Jackson wanted them to be strong and work was what helped her keep from disintegrating. While Damian may not forgive his mother for all the loneliness and the lies, he may agree to hug her before leaving.

Later in the episode, Damian may be seen informing Lily about his meeting with his mother. With this, Lily Winters will likely accept Damian's dinner invitation making the latter happy.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more updates on the Damian angle while Victor looks into his hidden partner.

