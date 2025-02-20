The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (February 20 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless promise a storm of plot shifts and discoveries. Claire Grace Newman’s tough situation will set the stage for emotional battles as she is caught between her boyfriend and her family.

Jack Abbott will be caught off guard by unexpected news, while Victor Newman’s investigation ties into Lily Winters’ mission. At the same time, Daniel Romalotti, Jr. gets concerned about Phyllis Summers's sudden disappearance.

From Kyle Abbott checking where Claire’s loyalties lie, to Audra Charles struggling to keep her past from being uncovered, it seems every major character is involved in some storyline. Also, Lily’s attempt to learn more about Damian Kane might uncover problematic details.

Sharon might get tangled in the middle of chaos if Phyllis’s disappearance takes a darker turn. Below is a closer look at the storylines building over the coming days.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Claire’s tough choices on The Young and the Restless

Claire is juggling two forces in her life. She wants approval from her grandfather, yet she refuses to step away from Kyle. She finds it hard to balance her relationships as her loyalty to her family is being questioned.

Some fans believe Victor’s problems with Jack might push Claire to take a drastic step. She could risk losing her family's trust by warning Jack and Kyle about any plan against Jabot. The situation is tense, and Claire’s next moves could shake up the entire Newman family.

Victor's discovery on The Young and the Restless

Victor has been busy gathering intel for Lily. Lily sought Victor's help to learn more about Damian Kane, and it seems that Victor has uncovered some details.

Spoilers suggest that the details might be about Damian’s success, which came after difficult times, and he might have been involved in shady dealings in his past that helped with his success.

Lily might have to decide how much she wants to know since these findings might cause more conflict. Victor's problems with Jack might also hinder the investigation if Jack suspects that Victor is plotting to undermine Jabot.

Jack’s next shock on The Young and the Restless

Jack is wrestling with unsettling discoveries, and his worries grow each day. Victor’s hidden plan might involve spies that he has planted at Jabot to ruin the company.

Kyle, as co-CEO, has been warned that the fallout could be severe, and he’s already testing Claire’s loyalty and ability to stay supportive under these conditions. However, Jack’s shock might stem from more than just business concerns.

Reports of Phyllis’s odd disappearance also have everyone on the edge, and if she’s truly in danger, he could be pulled into a rescue mission due to their history.

Daniel worries about Phyllis on The Young and the Restless

Daniel is worried as Phyllis vanished without a trace, and nobody knows if she planned it or if something worse is at play. After several recent problems, it’s possible she left to take some time off, but some suspect an outside factor.

Ian Ward was presumed dead, yet there are hints that he may have survived. Sharon’s name is also thrown around because she has faced off against Ian in the past and maybe the one person who can intervene. This situation might become a key story, drawing in characters who never expected to join forces.

The conflicts, secrets, and uneasy alliances in Genoa City look set to pull families in new directions. As details emerge, viewers will see if Claire stands by Kyle, whether Victor’s information leads Lily into a bigger mess, and how Phyllis’s mystery unfolds.

Keep an eye on The Young and the Restless to see which bonds survive the coming days and which are pushed to the breaking point.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

