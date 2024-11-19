What happened to John Darby on The Young and the Restless? Explained

John Darby was a former cast member on The Young and the Restless, who featured on the soap in the 1980s. The actor played an unnamed character who has not featured on screen or in the storyline ever since his exit.

Darby also gained popularity for his relationship with The Price is Right model Holly Hallstrom. He was seen accompanying her during one of the tapings for the reality show. The cast members of The Young and the Restless also featured here multiple times, playing rounds of games against the show's Barker's Beauties models.

What is the current storyline on The Young and the Restless?

Sharon Newman in a still from The Young and the Restless (via CBS)

The Young and the Restless is currently revolving around the aftermath of Heather Stevens' murder, close to the end of the case.

Sharon Newman was the last to see Heather before the character's death, and she believes that she is the one who killed Heather before she blacked out. Sharon has been facing many issues with hallucinations and mental health.

She disposed of Heather's body and the evidence of the killing, pinning the blame on Heather's partner Daniel.

After Daniel's arrest and subsequent bail, his mother Phyllis got involved in the case. Phyllis suspected that Sharon was actually the one responsible and decided to do everything in her power to extract a confession.

However, Phyllis recently met with a car accident in the story, and is now in critical condition.

Meanwhile, two new characters have also re-entered the storyline: Ian and Jordan. Famously two troublemaking villains, they seem to have put a plan in action already. It is highly possible that the two might be behind Phyllis' accident and even Heather's murder, though the show has yet to offer confirmation of this.

Diane in a still from The Young and the Restless (via CBS)

Apart from the case, the soap has also been focusing on the various businesses and power dynamics between the characters of Genoa City. Prominently, the companies of Abbott Chancellor, Newman Enterprises, Jabot, and Glissade have featured in the current storyline.

Victor Newman is the current head for Newman Enterprises, and has been on a mission to take over Abbott Chancellor. Initially, he had a rivalry with Billy Abbott, using Lily to drain him of his resources and his hold over the company.

When Billy's mother Jill returned to town to take control of Chancellor, she set up a meeting with Victor to transfer the running of the company to him. According to spoilers, Victor is all set to appoint Nikki to the CEO position for the company.

On the other hand, Jack Abbott has control over Jabot. He and his wife Diane announced their very public split recently after ugly public fights. However, this was all revealed to be a ruse between the two after Devon and Abby's wedding.

They wanted to secure a position for their son Kyle and deal with Victor's claws in Glissade. It remains to be seen how the Newmans shall respond to this betrayal.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

