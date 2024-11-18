“He’s always been her protector” The Young and the Restless fans think Nick prioritizes Sharon over Phyllis

The episode of The Young and the Restless aired last week on November 15, 2024, saw the characters grappling through a web of intricacies with Phyllis hurt in an accident, Sharon dealing with the guilt, Nick struggling with his exes, and Kyle feeling betrayed.

Sharon confessed her crimes to Nick after she woke up to see him taking out injured Phyllis from the car. Phyllis met an accident that Sharon believed was caused due to her, the fans have been talking about Nick’s support for Sharon at every crucial stage of her life.

The series of comments was followed by the post of a Facebook user DRoy Perrin, asking the other viewers about what they thought of Nick’s reaction towards Sharon and Phyllis.

“He’s always been her protector, ” wrote a fan Janie Buchanan Ramon

The storylines have gained varied opinions from the fans, some appreciating Nick’s support to Sharon, while others criticizing it.

The Young and the Restless: What did Sharon confess about Phyllis' accident?

In the episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on November 15, 2024, Sharon made a big confession to Nick that was tied to Phyllis' dangerous situation. Sharon told Nick about her involvement in Phyllis' car crash. She said, “I didn’t kill Phyllis, but I drove her off the road.”

Nick was shocked and asked Sharon to take her time to explain the whole scenario. Sharon remembered that she lost consciousness while driving and later found herself at the crash site, where she saw Nick helping Phyllis out of the damaged car.

Even though Nick tried to talk to her, Sharon was convinced she had intentionally acted against Phyllis, stemming from unresolved guilt and grief linked to Cassie’s death. She admitted, “What Phyllis said about me—it’s not a lie. I killed Heather. She is dead because of me.”

This shocked Nick, as he couldn’t understand how the Sharon he knew could do such a thing. Sharon explained that she was influenced by visions of Cassie and Cameron, which made her plan against Daniel and eventually put Phyllis in danger. In the end, Sharon asked Nick if she could tell everything to Chance, showing that she might face serious legal trouble.

Other highlights from the November 15 episode of The Young and the Restless

The episode of The Young and the Restless aired on November 15, 2024, didn't just focus on Sharon, Nick, and Phyllis. Other important events happened around Genoa City. At the Newman ranch, Kyle and Diane had a big argument. Kyle found out that Diane had been helping Victor to take Glissade from him.

Kyle was very angry and said he would never trust Diane again. Diane said she did it as a plan, telling Kyle, “Victor’s giving me Glissade in exchange for firing Kyle again,” which made Kyle feel shocked and hurt.

Meanwhile, the wedding of Abby and Devon brought moments of celebration and unease. Audra caught the bouquet during the reception and joked with Nate not to think much about it. Elsewhere, Billy and Sally had an emotional conversation at the Athletic Club, with Billy admitting he had lost Chelsea because of Adam and the company he loved due to Victor.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+

