The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

CBS's The Young and The Restless aired on American daytime television on March 26, 1973, and has remained a fan-favorite soap for decades. Created by Lee and William Bell, the series is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. It follows the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families, centering on business rivalries, romantic engagements, family drama, feuds, and scandals.

In the upcoming episodes airing from February 24 to February 28, 2025, The Young and The Restless will bring major drama. Sharon and Phyllis will both be untraceable, Audra will finally come clean, and Adam and Chelsea will have a reunion together.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from February 24 to February 28, 2025

1) Sharon's and Phyllis's disappearance

Recently on The Young and The Restless, Phyllis Summers went missing, failing to return calls and messages from both Summer and Daniel. In the upcoming episodes, Sharon will also be shown going missing. Summer would ask for Chance Chancellor's help to find where her mother is, and spoilers reveal that Phyllis will be caught in dire circumstances.

Mariah and Nick will be extremely worried regarding Sharon's disappearance. They will meet up with Chance, Summer, and Daniel at Crimson Lights to discuss where the two women could have possibly gone. Daniel would also add that the two of them going missing together could potentially not be a coincidence.

2) Audra's confession to Nate Hastings

In the coming episodes, Audra will finally come clean to Nate Hastings about her past with Holden. The two were previously involved and had kept that fact from Nate for long. Nate had also seen them talking at Crimson Lights and was confused about how they knew each other. Audra will eventually tell Nate their history together.

Audra's character on The Young and The Restless is somebody who does not do anything without calculating her own personal gain. The plot suggests that her reasoning behind coming clean could possibly be because she could benefit from it. Meanwhile, Damian would be shown not having any plans in the near future to leave Genoa City to go back to Los Angeles.

3) Chelsea and Adam's heartfelt reunion

At the Newman ranch on The Young and The Restless, Chelsea and Adam will be shown having a romantic dinner together. While they had agreed in the past that their arrangement of living together was only for the benefit of co-parenting their son Connor together, their feelings for each other would develop. They had both tried to suppress how they felt for each other for long.

In the upcoming episode, Adam and Chelsea will be shown confessing their feelings for each other. They would eventually reunite and share an intimate moment. Victor Newman had hoped that the two would reconcile, especially given that Connor was in the picture as well.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

