The Young and the Restless recap (February 21, 2025): Family talks and a sudden disappearance

The Young and the Restless brought the third week of February to a close with another set of drama-packed episodes. The most recent one, aired on Friday, February 21, took viewers forward with the lives of the characters in Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Reader discretion is advised.

The episode brought some tension to the forefront as Claire tried to ease the growing rift between Kyle and her grandfather, Victor. Despite Victor's disapproval, Claire made it clear to Kyle that she was determined to stand by him. Meanwhile, Victor later delved deeper into the mystery of Damian’s sudden rise in the business world.

For his part, Damian faced his mother, Amy. He vented out his frustrations with her and tried to find a resolution to their common issues and pains of the past. Meanwhile, Summer grew increasingly anxious over her mother Phyllis’ sudden disappearance, confiding in Kyle for support.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 21: Genoa City faces another challenge

A Growing Rift

Claire Grace and her worry about Kyle in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

At Crimson Lights, Claire attempted to ease the tension between Kyle and her grandfather, Victor. Kyle reassured Claire and tried to comfort her despite Victor making it clear that he would never accept their relationship. Claire said that she would stand by Kyle no matter what.

For his part, Victor started exploring the mystery surrounding Damian, a man who suddenly rose in the business world with two successful companies. Victor hinted that Damian’s actions may not be entirely above board, and his success might come from suspicious activities rather than hard work.

Damian’s Struggles with Amy

Amy being upset over her equation with Damian in a still from the soap (Image via CBS)

Damian faced emotional turmoil as he confronted his mother, Amy. He vented his frustration to her, revealing that he felt that she abandoned him. Amy emotionally explained to him how she was trying to keep them afloat and dealing with financial struggles.

However, Damian still remained angry at her. He accused Amy of neglecting him and failing to provide the emotional support he desperately needed. Their painful exchange finally reached an impasse and then they shared a reluctant hug, trying to put the pain behind them and move ahead.

Phyllis' disappearance and Summer’s anxiety

Kyle Abbott in a conversation with Summer Newman in a still from the soap (Image via CBS)

At Crimson Lights, Summer was distressed over her mother’s sudden disappearance. She confided to Kyle that she and Daniel hadn’t heard from Phyllis in over a day. Kyle reassured her that everything might be fine, but Summer remained on edge.

Claire saw the intimate moment of support between Kyle and Summer but quickly pushed aside her feelings of possible jealousy.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

