The Young and the Restless weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025): Suspicion grows about Phyllis and Sharon as they go missing

The previous week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless saw the plot dynamics change between the residents of Genoa City. Phyllis and Sharon went missing, while Chelsea started planning her next move with Adam.

Meanwhile, Sharon was forced to make a difficult decision when Phyllis found herself in trouble. As Damian and Lily grew closer, he decided to settle down in Genoa City. Later, Adam tried his best to impress Chelsea.

By the end of this week, Adam and Chelsea failed to resist temptations. Moreover, the truce between Phyllis and Sharon fell apart, and that's when Nick and Daniel decided to keep a secret from Billy.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap for episodes aired from February 24 to 28, 2025

February 24, 2025: Phyllis and Sharon went missing

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, fans were shocked when Phyllis and Sharon went missing in action. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Adam shared a kiss when Adam surprised her with a homemade dinner. The duo then agreed to give their relationship another chance.

On the other hand, when Audra told Nate the truth about Holden and confessed that she had briefly dated him, it became a defining moment in their relationship.

February 25, 2025: Phyllis found herself in grave trouble

Sharon was forced to make a difficult decision when Phyllis found herself in trouble. Both of them were held captive in an abandoned mental hospital. Due to the dire circumstances both of them were in, they discovered that they were one another's only hope.

Fans were surprised to see Phyllis and Sharon struggling to survive, leading to fans anticipating how they'd make it out alive from the hell hole.

February 26, 2025: Damian decided to settle down in Genoa City

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea kissed Adam while Damian and Lily came closer. As Victor recruited Michael to help Lily, Damian decided to settle down in Genoa City.

Later, Adam made a lot of effort in trying to impress Chelsea, leaving viewers wondering about the upcoming relationships in the show's storyline.

February 27, 2025: Phyllis stood her ground

Chelsea grilled Adam while Sharon and Phyllis made phone calls. Meanwhile, Victor warned Nick about Sharon as tensions grew higher. Adam and Chelsea finally gave in to temptation.

Despite being in an adverse situation, Phyllis stood her ground, making fans wonder whether they would emerge alive and well.

February 28, 2025: Suspicion boiled about Phyllis and Sharon

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, the truce fell apart between Sharon and Phyllis. Meanwhile, Nick and Daniel kept a secret from Billy after figuring out that it would be better if he was kept in the dark.

Audra chose to set boundaries with Holden after coming clean to Nate. With a lot at stake, suspicion grew about Phyllis and Sharon.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

