Who kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon on The Young and the Restless? All possible suspects explored

The rivals Sharon and Phyllis are missing from town in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless. On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers regained consciousness in an abandoned mental asylum where they are being held hostage. Meanwhile, their families have already begun to panic over their disappearance.

In recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Daniel notices his mother is missing and informs Summer. Shortly after, Nick and Mariah express their concern about Sharon's whereabouts. While Daniel informs Chance, Nick encounters the cop and relays the information to him. At Chance's insistence, the two families come together to find some common link between the disappearances.

As of now, there are no clues regarding the culprit behind Sharon and Phyllis's abduction. However, two characters from their past could be behind this crime: Heather Stevens's aunt, Patty Williams, and Ian Ward, who survived being shot.

The Young and the Restless: Patty Williams may have abducted Sharon and Phyllis

Last portrayed by Stacy Haiduk in 2016, Patty Williams is a mentally ill criminal whose prior time in Genoa City included framing Victor, stalking and shooting Jack, framing Phyllis, attempting to kill Summer, and more. Her history with Phyllis Summers involves their tug-of-war over Jack Abbott.

Consequently, she might want to seek revenge on Phyllis again, as she has always blamed her for obstructing her reunion with Jack. Given that she was confined to a mental institution, the choice of location for the victims seems to indicate Patty’s involvement.

Regarding Sharon Newman, Patty had met her at the Fairview Psychiatric Facility, where they both were when Daisy went missing. However, Patty's resentment toward Sharon may be relatively new, as she could blame Sharon for her niece Heather's death.

While Sharon was only responsible for disposing of the body and not for the death itself, Patty may be too unstable to see it that way. Therefore, along with Phyllis, Sharon might be viewed as a villain in Patty's eyes.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon and Phyllis may be Ian Ward's victims

If not Patty, another potential suspect in Phyllis and Sharon's abduction could be Ian Ward. Fans of The Young and the Restless may recall that the master criminal survived the shooting incident during his confrontation with Victor Newman. Although viewers witnessed him open his eyes in the ambulance, no one knows where he went from there.

Ian Ward has motives to hate and target both women. For one, both Phyllis and Sharon are connected to Nick Newman and the Newman family. Hurting them or using them to his advantage may give Ian the upper hand.

Additionally, he must be upset with Sharon for his and Jordan's elaborate evil plan unraveling. While Ian had intended for Sharon to die, she survived the ordeal. Furthermore, Ian's history with Phyllis might drive him to seek revenge.

The Young and the Restless: Are the villains working together?

As a manipulator, Ian Ward may persuade Patty Williams to work for him. On one hand, he might exploit Patty's animosity toward Phyllis; on the other, he could convince her that Sharon killed Heather under the pretext of tampered drugs.

While danger looms for Sharon and Phyllis as they are held hostage, the longtime rivals must unite to escape this grueling situation in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for the latest drama as Sharon and Phyllis consider their options to save themselves.

