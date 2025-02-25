The Young and The Restless recap (February 25, 2025): Phyllis and Sharon stuck together at an old psychiatric clinic 

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on American television in 1973 and was created by the producer and creator couple Lee and William Bell. The show revolves around themes of business rivalries, romance, feuds, family drama, and scandals and is set in the fictional city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless focuses on the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor family members.

Ad

In the February 25, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Phyllis and Sharon spent the day trying to figure out who had abducted them. The episodes showed in detail how they found each other lying unconscious in the basement of a dingy apartment with alarms and telecoms ringing.

Everything that happened on the February 25, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 25, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Sharon awoke to a loud alarm ringing after lying unconscious on the floor of a dingy apartment. She woke up and realized that she potentially could have been drugged and immediately called out for help, trying to find some help.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sharon tried to pull on a door near her to exit the room but was unable to. She felt like everything was unreal at the moment and needed some time to realize that the couch beneath her was real. Sharon felt like she was hallucinating and was fearful of who would have abducted her yet again. She thought out aloud how everyone who despised her was dead and there was no one left who could have possibly hurt her.

Ad

Suddenly, while she was trying to find a way out, she saw an unconscious body lying on the floor and realized that it was Phyllis. Sharon rolled Phyllis over on The Young and The Restless and woke her up from slumber. Phyllis's first reaction on waking up in an unknown place was doubting Sharon for being the one responsible for abducting her but Sharon tried to reassure her that both of them were stuck.

Ad

Phyllis seemed to be hell-bent on believing that this was some sort of a payback from Sharon to her and Sharon told her that she was thinking these unrealistic scenarios because she probably had hit her head somewhere. Phyllis accused Sharon of disrupting her life by causing Heather Steven's death and Sharon reverted and said that Phyllis also had tried to harrass her for a very long time.

Ad

The two of them spent time having a serious argument, which ended up with Phyllis calling Sharon deranged while she tried to free herself from the room and kept pulling at the door's lock. She accused Sharon of being too calm in their current situation and explained that she was too numb to react to everything happening in her life recently.

The two tried to piece together the puzzle and realized that it could be someone who wanted them to kill each other, which is why they were locked together. Phyllis and Sharon started looking for ways out on The Young and The Restless and while going through the bookshelf, they realized they were stuck in the Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic. The episode ended with a voice on the intercom telling them their survival depended on teamwork.

Ad

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback