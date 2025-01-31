What happened between Ian Ward and Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Complete fight scenario explained

The current storyline of The Young and the Restless has presented another twist with two criminals returning to Genoa City to take revenge on Victor Newman. The long-running CBS soap's action-packed episodes aired from January 23, 2025, to January 29, 2025, saw the Newman family taking on Jordan Howard and Ian Ward on their own.

Ian Ward decided to avenge his imprisonment by destroying the Newman family. To achieve his goal, Ian planned a convoluted scheme that involved killing Heather Stevens and framing Sharon Newman for it. Additionally, he had Jordan Howard as his co-conspirator. In a confrontation on January 29, 2025, Victor Newman and Ian Ward each took a bullet while fighting one other.

Jordan, who wanted to get in touch with her niece, Claire Newman, was tricked into coming onto the Newman property and drinking poisoned tea. Based on Jordan's revelations about Ian before death, Victor got Ian to explain his side. This led to their tussle as the criminal tried to torture and kill the Newmans.

Trending

Victor bled a lot but survived the assault. While Victor believes Ian died of the gunshot, the master criminal cheated death as he woke up in the ambulance. Since this revengeful feud is far from over on The Young and the Restless, here's a look at the scuffle.

The Young and the Restless: What did Ian do at the Newman Ranch?

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, on The Young and the Restless, saw Michael Baldwin at Ian Ward's motel room informing the latter about Victor Newman's summons for him. Victor's security personnel, Mortonson, pointed a gun, forcing the criminal to comply.

After arriving at the Newman Ranch, Ian refused to confess to any crime despite Victor putting Jordan's information in his face. Moreover, he pretended not to have any connection with Jordan. Michael tried to have Ian Ward sign a pre-typed confession. However, Nick arrived to inform Victor about Tessa and baby Aria's disappearance.

As Nick pushed Ian for information on Tessa's locations, Mortenson came closer to grab Ian. However, Ian plucked the security gun and pointed it at his opponents. He hit Mortonson unconscious while pointing the weapon at Victor and Nick. He forced Victor to call Adam Newman while he himself called Nikki, Victoria, and Claire from upstairs.

The Young and the Restless: The Victor-Ian encounter

After grabbing the gun, Ian had most of the Newman family together and urged Victor to call Abby to the ranch. Victor offered to make a deal with Ian, offering him a fortune while Ian played along with each member of the family.

He called Nikki, Victor's possession, and claimed Adam had been left to do the dirtiest jobs in the family. He also emphasized that Claire was a pure Newman and must be punished along with the others. Ian refused money and wished to kill each family member with Nikki Newman watching.

Later, Ian asked Victor to pick the member he wished could die first. In response, Victor declared it was no one but him, stepping forward and labeling Ian a coward. Enraged, Ian shot at Victor's arm, hurting the Newman patriarch. As Ian ordered the others not to call any assistance, Victor pounced on the distracted criminal.

The two fought on the couch where Victor had pushed Ian. In the struggle, the gun went off again and a bullet hit Ian Ward in the stomach. As Ian fell back, Nick picked up the gun, and Michael called for ambulances. The rest of the family surrounded Victor trying to stop his bleeding.

Also Read: What happened to Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Current plot dynamics put character’s fate in jeopardy

The Young and the Restless: What happened to Victor and Ian after the gunshots?

Both Victor and Ian survived the gunshot injuries (Image via Instagram/youngandrestlesscbs)

The Young and the Restless episode, dated January 30, 2025, found the two injured parties being taken to the hospital in two ambulances. While a heavily bleeding Victor talked to Nikki while on the journey, Ian seemed dead with his body lying limp.

However, in the episode's closing scene, just as Victor declared that the Ian-Jordan problem was over and they were safe, Ian opened his eyes with a gasp inside his ambulance. The unexpected twist suggests there is more to come of the Victor-Ian feud.

Watch The Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS for more updates on Ian's next move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback