The Young and The Restless recap (January 30, 2025): Ian Ward is finally dead while Tessa and Aria return

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on American television on March 26, 1973. The show, set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin, was created by the couple Lee and William Bell. The Young and The Restless has kept fans entertained with its captivating storylines for decades and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series.

In the January 30, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, the plot revealed the aftermath of Ian and Victor shooting at each other on the Newman ranch.

Victor lay in a pool of blood while the rest of his family members were busy calling for the ambulance.

Ian Ward lay on the floor, clutching onto his stomach where he had been shot, and had trouble breathing. Eventually, he was declared dead. Tessa and Aria came back with a good enough reason for their sudden disappearance.

Everything that happened on the January 30, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the January 30, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Victor Newman waited for help from his family members to arrange for the ambulance. As soon as the emergency medical technicians came, they took him away to the hospital.

Ian Ward was examined by the technicians and his vitals were checked, after which he was declared dead.

While Victor was in the living room at the Newman ranch waiting for the ambulance, Michael advised him that their family would be safe as long as every family member maintained the story that they acted out of self-defense.

Meanwhile, Nikki comforted Victor and tried to soothe him while they waited.

Elsewhere, in Sharon's house, Sharon and Mariah kept waiting to hear some news regarding Tessa and Aria and had been worried sick since their disappearance. Tessa did not return any of Mariah's phone calls and both Sharon and Mariah were worried that Tessa and Aria could have possibly been abducted by Ian.

They were still unaware that Ian, at the Newman ranch, was wounded.

Tessa and Aria suddenly came back and knocked on Sharon's door on The Young and The Restless. Upon their arrival, Tessa explained their whole situation to Mariah and Sharon that she had initially taken Aria on a drive to soothe her and then her phone was out of battery and had died, while her car broke down as well.

She had no way to contact anybody.

Tessa revealed that Abby Newman ran into her and Aria on the road and helped them out but even Abby did not have her phone with her and had left it at Society. Hence, she had no way of contacting Mariah.

Sharon, Tessa, and Mariah went over to the Newman ranch and found out about Ian Ward's death and Victor's gunshot injury. Chance Chancellor expressed his relief at Tessa and Aria's safety while Sharon looked over the dead body of Ian.

She said that Heather Stevens was a good person and her family did not deserve all that pain that he and Jordan Howard caused them by murdering her.

Mariah reminisced about how Ian had been her hero once upon a time when she was young but now she was glad that he was dead on The Young and The Restless.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

