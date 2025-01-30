The Young and The Restless spoilers: Could Victor Newman actually die?

CBS's The Young and The Restless debuted on March 26, 1973, in Genoa City, Wisconsin. Created by Lee and William Bell, the show has entertained viewers for decades and won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the show reveal that Victor Newman will surely not die as the actor playing Victor's role, Eric Braeden, had announced recently that he does not have any plans of retiring as a cast member of the show. While Victor might be potentially safe, Ian's fate hangs on by a thread.

Trending

The recent January 29, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless showed Ian Ward ending the heated confrontation with Victor Newman by shooting at Victor's chest. Immediately after, Victor also shot at Ian's stomach, which rendered both the men bleeding profusely and waiting for the ambulance.

What's next for Victor and Ian on The Young and The Restless?

Spoilers for the January 30, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless reveal that Ian Ward will be declared dead after emergency medical technicians arrive at the Newman ranch. They might confirm Ian's death, while Victor would be spared as the bullet passed through him. Though Victor is out of immediate danger, he still needs urgent hospitalization due to blood loss and his age.

In the upcoming January 30, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Tessa and Aria will also be shown coming back to Mariah and Sharon. While Genoa City residents had been worried sick due to their sudden disappearance and Tessa's phone being switched off, Tess would explain that she had taken Aria for a drive in order to soothe her and on the road, her car ran out of fuel and battery and her phone was also dead.

Due to this, she was unable to contact any of her near and dear ones. Mariah would be relieved to hear that nothing bad had happened to them and Sharon would exclaim that she hopes this never happens to any of them ever again.

The Newman family along with Mariah, Tessa and Sharon would be shown finally rejoicing that the two main criminals of Genoa City, Jordan Howard and Ian Ward, had been eliminated after months of wreaking havoc.

Recent storyline developments on The Young and The Restless

Recently on the show, Jordan Howard died after drinking poisoned tea on the Newman ranch. Claire, Victoria and Nikki Newman had hatched a clever plan together to bring Jordan to the ranch, without involving Victor Newman, which led to Victor to feeling betrayed and angry.

He worried for their safety and told them to always inform him of such decisions. Ian was also brought to the Newman ranch to have a face-off with Victor which led to the both of them being shot. Mariah and Sharon had been extremely worried for Tessa and Aria's safety but on the last episode of the show, the two of them returned.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback