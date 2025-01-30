“Victor’s security team is useless”—The Young and the Restless fans criticize Victor’s security after Ian Ward holds him at gunpoint in his own home

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) is an American soap opera that premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show takes place in the fictional town of Genoa City, which is named after a real town in Wisconsin.

As per the latest episodes, Victor Newman confronts Ian Ward, demanding a confession about Heather’s death. Ian denies everything, including knowing where Tessa and Aria are. When Victor’s security tries to intervene, Ian grabs a gun and holds everyone at gunpoint, making the situation even more dangerous.

With this, fans have taken it to social media and voiced their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Nita Turnbloom Jackson commented:

"Too funny! Victor’s security team is useless"

As per the Fb post comments, some fans joke that Victor's security detail is ineffectual and that they are either water pistol-wielding or worthless. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Linda Adams)

Others wonder who owns Aria and Tessa, and some even speculate that Mariah may wind up going up against Ian.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Linda Adams)

More about Victor and Ian Ward’s storyline

According to the current storyline on The Young and the Restless, the rivalry between Victor Newman and Ian Ward escalates when Ian is brought to the ranch by Michael Baldwin. Victor asks that Ian confess to his role in Heather Stevens' murder and other recent incidents. On the other hand, Ian rejects all culpability and claims to have a clear conscience. He even offers to listen to Victor's confession, which irritates him further.

Victor then gives Ian a typed confession that exonerates Sharon Newman of any responsibility and links Ian to Heather's death. Ian declines to sign, bringing up a letter Victor wrote to the police that would implicate the Newmans in his death. Although Michael suggests that the Newmans have already resolved that matter, Ian maintains his denial of any role in Heather's passing or any relationship with Jordan on The Young and the Restless.

The situation becomes even more uncomfortable when Victor reminds Ian that he has no reason to live. However, just as Victor is about to act, Nick arrives with critical news: Tessa and Aria are missing, and he demands to know their whereabouts. Ian denies any knowledge of their whereabouts, but the situation becomes violent when Victor's security man, Mortonson, intervenes. Ian seizes the chance, taking the gun from the guard's jacket and holding everyone at gunpoint.

Cast of The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless cast is broad and brilliant, with major and recurring performers bringing beloved characters to life. Long-time cast members include Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott (since 1989), Eric Braeden as Victor Newman (since 1980), and Sharon Case as Sharon Rosales (since 1994).

Other notable actors include Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson), Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti), and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), all of whom have been with the show for several years, bringing complexity to the main plotlines of The Young and the Restless.

Additionally, several performers play recurrent roles in the series, such as Lauralee Bell in the role of Christine Blair Williams and Tracey E. Bregman in the role of Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, both of whom have been in the series for decades. The dynamic of Genoa City is also shaped by more recent cast members, like Zuleyka Silver as Audra Charles and Reylynn Caster as Faith Newman.

