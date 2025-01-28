“She seems to be 10 years old”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans criticize Steffy for her immature behavior when talking to her parents

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is a prominent American soap opera that first aired on CBS on March 23, 1987. William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the drama, set in Los Angeles, and revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion company.

B&B has become the world's most-watched soap show, with 26 million viewers. One of the most popular characters on the show is Steffy. According to the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy's immature behavior when speaking with her parents demonstrates her unwillingness to understand the truth of their relationship.

Fans have taken this to social media and voiced their opinions through a Facebook post. One fan with the username Andre Dechene commented:

"Steffy is very,very annoying when she speaks to her parents, she seams to be ten years old."

As per the comments on the post, Steffy's acts on the program are perceived by some as immature, particularly regarding her responses to her parents. Some of these comments are:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Andre Dechene)

It irritates a lot of viewers; some even liken her to a toddler. Given her job as a mother, they believe she should mature and act her age.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Andre Dechene)

More about Steffy’s immature behavior

Despite Ridge's numerous shortcomings, Steffy keeps making excuses for him in the most recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. Regarding Ridge, Steffy is still clinging to a childhood dream of her parents being together, although she is strong and independent in her marriage and work.

She has even altered history by saying that Ridge didn't support her, even though Taylor was the one who was frequently gone and Ridge took care of her. Steffy argues that her family is only "whole" when Ridge and Taylor are together, although Ridge has a lengthy history of switching between Brooke and Taylor.

Steffy is so caught up in the concept of a perfect family that she continues to justify her father's behavior, despite the turmoil they have produced in her life. Steffy needs to quit living in a fantasy world and confront the reality of her parents.

By embracing the complex realities of her family dynamic and admitting Ridge's shortcomings, Steffy may start to move on more positively. She must stop defending her father's actions.

She should acknowledge the effects they have had on her and her relationships. However, she does not have to give up her love for him. Steffy needs to mature and let go of a history that never truly existed.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful contains a diverse group of skilled performers. John McCook has played Eric Forrester since the show premiered in 1987, while Katherine Kelly Lang has played Brooke Logan for the same amount of time.

Steffy Forrester is played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, while Liam Spencer is played by Scott Clifton. Dramatic scenarios and intricate family relationships are common for these folks. Another important character that contributes to the main plotlines of the program is played by Thorsten Kaye: Ridge Forrester.

Kimberlin Brown, who portrays Sheila Carter, a character notorious for her provocative and disruptive behavior, is another significant cast member of The Bold and the Beautiful.

