The Young and The Restless spoilers: With Jordan defeated, Victor now sets his sights on taking down Ian Ward

CBS' The Young and The Restless, which debuted on March 26, 1973, focuses on the lives of the Newmans, Abbotts, Chancellors, and Winters in Genoa City. The show features themes of business rivalries, romance, love triangles, family ties, and feuds.

In the upcoming January 29, 2025, episode, Ian Ward will clash with the Newman family. Despite Victor's warnings, Ian's actions lead to a confrontation where both he and Victor will shoot at each other, and the Newman family will call for ambulances.

Trending

What's next for Ian and Victor on The Young and The Restless's January 29, 2025, episode?

Recently on The Young and The Restless, after Jordan Howard's suicide by poisoned tea on the Newman ranch, Victor decided to confront Ian Ward. He brought Ian to the ranch for a heated confrontation between the two.

Victor had accused Ian of murdering Heather Stevens and holding Sharon captive, both of which Ian denied having any role to play in. While Victor kept asking Ian to come clean, Ian reiterated that all the members of the Newman family should be present while he negotiates.

In the upcoming episode, Ian will be seen faking a cardiac arrest and then amidst the chaos, pull out his gun and point it at Victor Newman. Ian would ask Victor to call Victoria, Claire, Nick, Nikki, Adam, and Michael down to the living room or else he would shoot at him.

When the entire family would arrive to see the dramatic scene of Ian and Victor, Victor will remind Ian that if he lets his family members go unharmed, he will reward Ian with cash and spare him his life as well. Throughout this confrontation, Ian will remind Victor of the harm that he had caused to his own family, including hurting Nikki emotionally.

In the upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless, Ian Ward will also reveal his grief at Jordan's death and accuse the Newmans of killing her. He will mention that Jordan would never take her own life after all the struggle that she had gone through and that he had plans of confessing his love for her.

Throughout Ian's confrontation with Victor, the gun will be pointed at Victor's chest. While Victor Newman would, at a point, plead with Ian to not shoot at his family, in the heat of the moment, Ian would end up shooting at Victor's chest.

As the entire Newman clan grapples with Victor's injury, Ian would try to flee the scene. Right when the Newmans call for an ambulance, Victor will shoot at Ian's stomach as well, causing both of them to be injured on the ranch. The upcoming episodes of the show will reveal how Victor and Ian are treated for their gunshot wounds and how the rest of the family deals with the situation at hand.

Fans and interested viewers of The Young and The Restless can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback