The Young and The Restless recap (January 28, 2025): Ian points his gun at Victor and Tessa and Aria go missing

CBS' The Young and The Restless is one of America's longest-running soap operas. The soap, which started airing in 1973, is set in the fictional city of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and features four main families—the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Chancellor, and the Winters. These families are constantly involved with each other, either through business collaborations or romantic relationships.

The January 28, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless added dramatic plot points to many ongoing storylines. Ian Ward, after being cornered by Michael Baldwin at the motel finally went over to the Newman ranch and had a heated altercation with Victor which resulted in Ian pulling out his gun while Mariah and Sharon were shocked after finding out that both Tessa and Aria had been missing.

In the January 28, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Ian Ward was taken to the Newman ranch to face Victor by one of Victor's trusted men. Victor took this opportunity to tell Ian that he knew everything about his malicious plans and asked him to come clean and confess.

Throughout their conversation, Ian pretended to be innocent and maintained that he was a god-fearing man and would never harm anybody else. While Victor accused him of murdering Heather Stevens and holding Sharon captive, Ian responded by saying that Sharon was the one who killed Heather.

Ian also came to know about Jordan Howard's (his accomplice) death and blamed it on Victor. Victor informed him regarding Jordan taking her own life at the Newman ranch. Ian refused to believe that she could have done such a thing and exclaimed that he was lying to him.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Mariah found out that both Tessa and Aria went missing suddenly and were extremely scared and anxious regarding Ian's involvement in their disappearance. Nick Newman, after hearing the news, informed Chance Chancellor and headed straight to the Newman ranch to confront Ian.

Ian maintained that he would have gained nothing out of holding Tessa and Aria captive and did not have anything to do with their disappearance. During the showdown at the ranch, Sharon comforted Mariah and assured her distraught daughter that they would leave no stone unturned to make sure Tessa and Aria returned to the house safely.

Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott were shown getting intimate with each other at Billy's newly decorated apartment which Sally did up for him. The two shared an emotional moment and shared their dreams and goals with each other. Billy opened up to Sally regarding his long-standing dream of owning and founding his own media company.

At the Newman ranch on The Young and The Restless, Victor eventually after growing tired of Ian's web of lies and his made-up stories, asked his henchman to capture him. Right when he was about to be captured, Ian faked a cardiac arrest. He used the chaotic moment to pull out his gun and point it at Victor.

Fans and interested viewers of The Young and The Restless can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

